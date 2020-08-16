BOMBSHELL – ANWAR STILL SITTING ON HIS BUTT & DOING NOTHING? WHERE IS PAKATAN’S ‘GRAND COALITION’ – MOVE ASIDE IF YOU CAN’T DO THE JOB – AMANAH YOUTH CALLS FOR URGENT ‘INITIATION’ OF TIES WITH MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG – OR MALAYSIA WILL PERISH AT THE HANDS OF ‘DEFECTORS’ RUNNING THE COUNTRY AT THEIR CORRUPT WHIM & FANCY

Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin said the terms for any cooperation, even with Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party, to wrest back Putrajaya must first be hashed out by Pakatan Harapan coalition members.

He said this was because the ultimate goal would be to form a “grand coalition” that will be capable of forming a new stable government.

Shazni’s (above) statement came after four Amanah Youth divisions yesterday urged their party to initiate ties with the former prime minister’s new party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

The youth chiefs for the Lembah Pantai, Bandar Tun Razak, Bukit Bintang, and Batu divisions yesterday said the decision to align the efforts to reclaim the government “must be done swiftly”.

They said this is to “save all Malaysians from the defectors who are running the country ineffectively.”

“The main intention of the national youth wing (is) to widen cooperation with all parties who share the same goal – to take over Putrajaya from traitors,” Shazni declared.

“Even so, the formula and terms of the cooperation must be thoroughly discussed with friends in the Harapan components,” he added in a statement this morning.

A stable government could focus on beneficial policies and on saving the national coffers, even by those “already proven guilty by the court”, he said in a dig at former BN prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Najib was last month convicted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court of seven criminal charges related to RM42 million of funds from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd. He is appealing the sentence.

At the same time, Shazni appealed to Harapan parliamentarians to reject the current government, as any attempt to cooperate with it is akin to betraying the people’s trust.

The previous Harapan federal government collapsed in February after component party Bersatu, led by its president Muhyiddin Yassin, pulled a political coup and exited the then-ruling coalition along with rogue PKR members against the wishes of then Bersatu chairperson Mahathir.

This led to Mahathir resigning as the country’s seventh prime minister. Bersatu then aligned with Umno, PAS, and several other parties to form the new Perikatan Nasional government, with Muhyiddin being sworn in as the new premier.

Harapan has been trying to regain power since but has been unable to put up a united front with Mahathir’s faction due to disagreement between the latter and PKR over their prime minister candidate.

PKR is insistent that party president Anwar Ibrahim should be the prime minister while Mahathir’s group wants the nonagenarian as prime minister once more.

Even the suggestion of Harapan ally, Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, as a prime ministerial candidate has been unable to overcome the impasse.

Mahathir and several former Bersatu leaders recently announced a new Malay-based party called Pejuang, purportedly to take on the struggles of defending Malay and bumiputera interests, which it said was neglected by Muhyiddin’s Bersatu.

