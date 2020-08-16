ZAHID ALREADY ‘PEEING’ ON HADI? AS EXPECTED, ‘MARRIAGE MADE IN HELL’ UMNO & PAS STARTS DYING A FIERY DEATH – DUE TO IRRECONCILABLE ‘GRAVY TRAIN’ DIFFERENCES: FOR DECADES, PAS PRAYED TO GOD FOR UMNO TO FALL… IN 2018, THEIR PRAYERS WERE FINALLY ANSWERED… YET RM90 MIL HADI NOW FORMS A PACT WITH UMNO – WILL RM90 MIL SUFFICE ANYMORE?

There is something going on in the country that is getting worse by the day. This is the still-in-the-honeymoon-period marriage between UMNO and PAS. Although the marriage is still new serious rifts are coming to the surface and seem to be getting worse by the day.

This is a fatal situation. What makes it fatal is that this rift is bottom up, meaning there is dislike and disagreement between PAS and UMNO at the grassroots.

The marriage was made possible by UMNO giving PAS 90 million pies as a dowry. But those 90 million pies were eaten by the leaders of PAS. Not by the everyday-kampong fellow PAS member.

Najib knew very well that if he lost the elections he would be put in jail for his stealing from 1MDB. So he offered that RM90 million. This was strictly at the highest levels – it was a deal between two desperate leaders. One with stolen money and the other with a liking for money. The grassroots were not involved.

Then the unthinkable happened. Najib lost and has been sentenced to jail. Minus Najib’s presence that made UMNO so vulnerable to PAS – the party members are now questioning ‘Why do we need PAS’? This is what is happening.

So at the grassroots level the UMNO and PAS relationship is also being tested by fundamental differences in pegangan hidup and also by the concept of AGIH (wealth distribution through political handouts, political patronage).

The pegangan hidup or philosophy of life between UMNO and PAS are miles apart. The UMNO boys and girls have girlfriends, boyfriends and still like to karaoke, play music and sing and dance whenever they can get the chance. The PAS are more kaki surau and while the PAS fellows may have multiple fillies in the stable they do it without the karaoke.

Plus the Wanita UMNO are often more vibrant than the Lelaki UMNO. Wanita UMNO speak their minds, appear as frontliners almost everywhere and hold leadership roles in the party as well as in government (when in power). PAS on the other hand is male genitalia only. The PAS women stay behind, sit at the back and they keep quiet.

Then the real crux – AGIH or political patronage. Whether UMNO or PAS the goodies are spread out among themselves through AGIH (a four letter word). Political patronage.

So either the UMNO fellow gets it or the PAS fellow gets it. This has been the case for 62 years. It did not cause any trouble before because UMNO and PAS were on opposite sides. Winner takes all.

But now when they are both on the same side, there are serious “wealth distribution” issues between both the AGIH addicts. How do you split the goodies?

Hence the following banner that has gone up, in Johor. Here PAS people are complaining about being pissed upon by the local UMNO.

You can read the complaint. The last two lines say “Ayuh Johor jadilah pembangkang yang bermaruah daripada diperbodohkan dalam kerajaan Umno“.I have already posted an earlier video where Ahmad Said the UMNO boss in Terengganu kicked up a serious fuss in the Terengganu State Assembly about the PAS state government shafting UMNO members in Terengganu. Ahmad Said was complaining about being pissed upon by the local PAS.

Here is a graphic that has gone viral, obviously by the UMNO folks. It highlights Hadi Awang’s twists and turns as the situation suits him :

Finally here is a video which sounds like it is from disgruntled PAS supporters. Or UMNO supporters. It is a short message. He says PAS spent their whole lives organising prayer sessions asking for god’s wrath to fall upon UMNO. And their prayers were answered. UMNO fell in 2018.

Then surprise, surprise after UMNO fell the PAS formed a political alliance with UMNO !!



As I have said before this is yet another example that the religious folks are the greatest pen_pu.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

