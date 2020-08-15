BIGGEST JOKE – MUHYIDDIN JOINS MUAFAKAT FOR NOTHING: NOT ONLY SCORNED, BUT NOW BOOED IN PUBLIC BY NEW COALITION BOSS UMNO, MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU HAS ZERO STANDING IN MUAFAKAT

Bersatu Youth representatives were given a less than hospitable treatment at the launch of BN Youth’s election machinery for the Slim by-election this afternoon.

The crowd of BN supporters repeatedly booed when Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi mentioned the splinter party which is now looking to formally join Muafakat Nasional, an alliance comprising Umno and PAS.

Adding to the apparent humiliating treatment was Zahid telling the Bersatu youth wing, which goes by the name “Armada”, to prove its worth in the by-election.

“In Chini and Slim (by-elections), there was Bersatu’s Armada (the crowd booed).

“In Slim, prove that they are sincere to us. Prove that they are honest with us.

“We support the prime minister and Perikatan Nasional, but we want the parties that we support to show their honesty and sincerity,” he said in a spirited speech.

Zahid was the guest of honour at the launch in Trolak, which is around 9km away from Slim River town.

Three Bersatu Youth representatives, including Perak Bersatu Youth chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh, were present on the stage when Zahid delivered his speech. Several PAS Youth representatives, and 150 BN Youth representatives were also present.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan were among those accompanying Zahid to the event.

In his speech, Zahid said Bersatu’s role would come into question if it fails to attract at least 6,000 votes for BN in the Slim by-election.

“I want to see 6,000 votes which went to Bersatu (in the general election) go to the BN candidate.

“If they can’t attract 6,000 or 8,000 votes, we must ask, what’s the value of political cooperation with them?

“Yes, we are together in the government, but don’t make us unimportant (melukut di tepi gantang).

“If they want to share, share it in the real sense. We don’t want to see Umno being used as the stepping stone. Please don’t mess with BN and Muafakat Nasional,” he said.

On the other hand, Zahid lauded PAS for its loyalty and honesty as a partner.

“Although they (PAS) never fielded a candidate in any by-election, their loyalty and honesty were undisputed,” he said.

During the 14th general election, the late Mohd Khusairi garnered 8,327 votes.

The then Bersatu candidate, Mohd Amran Ibrahim had 6,144 votes and PAS’ Muhammad Zaulfadli garnered 4,103 votes.

Speaking to reporters later, Zahid said he hoped both sides would put aside the differences.

“Any differences must be put aside. Honesty and sincerity must be translated in all cooperations.

“I’m confident that if cooperation is based on sincerity, we can solve any problems and differences.

“Never question my spirit of togetherness… when we agree to work together, we must do it fully.

“There must be no hidden agenda either by us or any quarters. We want to achieve success together,” he said.

On Bersatu joining the Muafakat Nasional political pact, Zahid hoped the combination of three parties would produce an optimum result during the general election.

“The Muafakat Nasional committee had agreed to include Bersatu in the spirit of political sharing.

“We hope that the cooperation will yield an optimum result during the general election,” he said.

Bersatu Youth confident in attracting 6,000 votes

Meanwhile, Perak Bersatu Youth chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said the wing is confident about getting at least 6,000 votes for BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz.

“InsyaAllah. Before this, Umno, Bersatu, and PAS fought each other (in the 14th GE), but now we have combined.

“I am sure we will get more majority (than in the previous election),” he said.

Mohd Hafez said he will deploy all Perak Bersatu youth machinery to ensure BN candidate wins.

On being booed by the BN crowd, Mohd Hafez said he had no hard feelings about the incident.

“It’s okay. There are young people. We are young people. We understand and sincerely extend our hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa expressed dismay at a report of the booing.

“I hope it’s not true… If it’s true, it is very unwise. Maybe because of the atmosphere and some were playing to the gallery.

“Unity is not easy, but we must be patient. Strengthen our solidarity. Apologise if there was an offence. We must focus on the by-election as a team,” he said.