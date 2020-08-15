GET REAL, YOU’RE ALREADY A LOSER MUHYIDDIN: ‘YOUR BERSATU WILL BE DECIMATED AFTER MAHATHIR PULLS IT APART WITH PEJUANG’ – UMNO MINCES NO WORDS, WARNS COUP PM NOT TO DEMAND FOR GOOD SEATS TO CONTEST IN GE15
BERSATU should be realistic about its seat demands for the 15th general election, said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.
The Umno deputy chief said Bersatu has been made weak as members try to sort out their loyalties after former chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched his new party, Pejuang.
“Bersatu will be decimated after Pejuang pulls it apart. I hope what’s left of the party will be realistic when making demands for seats and accept a smaller share, consistent with the party’s status,” he told The Malaysian Insight.
He expressed hope for the elections to be called before Dr Mahathir can do more damage to Bersatu.
This raised questions on the future of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition, which has yet to be registered.
Umno has said it will not formally join PN, preferring to stay in MN instead.
Bersatu’s entry into MN will cement the three Malay parties’ position as the backbone of the government.
PN’s allies are Gabungan Parti Sarawak, MCA, MIC and several Sabah outfits.
Nur Jazlan said Bersatu being part of MN will complement the Malay-Muslim pact.
“We have to thank Dr Mahathir, as the formation of Pejuang drove Muhyiddin to join MN. (Bersatu) will complement MN when they are eventually accepted.”
PAS Dewan Ulama chief Nik Mohamad Zawawi Salleh said Muhyiddin is sincere and determined to team up with his party and Umno.
“PAS is open to the idea. I’m sure Umno is also agreeable to this.”
He said the cooperation augurs well for Malay-Muslim unity.
BN-PAS the biggest political force in Malaysia, says Najib
Najib, who was handed a 12-year jail sentence and fined RM210 million last month for corruption, said the Slim by-election is important to send a clear signal that BN is back.
“Wherever there is cooperation between BN and PAS, the BN candidate has won.
“The most shocking was in the Chini by-election, where BN won 96% of the votes in stream 6 (young voters) at one polling station,” said Najib.
He urged Felda voters to support BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz to send a clear signal to its rivals.
Najib, however, did not comment on Bersatu, which left Pakatan Harapan to partner with BN and PAS to create the Perikatan Nasional government now headed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
In Johor today, Muhyiddin said Bersatu plans to join muafakat nasional and seal its pact with Umno and PAS.
“Win well so that we send a clear signal that BN and muafakat nasional will come into power in this country. We don’t know when GE15 will take place but we hope it will be very soon,” said Najib.
The Slim contest is the 12th by-election since 2018. So far, BN has won six of the contests and is currently on a 6-0 winning streak.
Slim will be contested by Zaidi and two independents – Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and Santhara Segaran Subramaniam.
Amir, a former Bersatu member, is contesting on behalf of new party Pejuang, which was formed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
