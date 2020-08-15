GET REAL, YOU’RE ALREADY A LOSER MUHYIDDIN: ‘YOUR BERSATU WILL BE DECIMATED AFTER MAHATHIR PULLS IT APART WITH PEJUANG’ – UMNO MINCES NO WORDS, WARNS COUP PM NOT TO DEMAND FOR GOOD SEATS TO CONTEST IN GE15

BERSATU should be realistic about its seat demands for the 15th general election, said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The Umno deputy chief said Bersatu has been made weak as members try to sort out their loyalties after former chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched his new party, Pejuang.

“Bersatu will be decimated after Pejuang pulls it apart. I hope what’s left of the party will be realistic when making demands for seats and accept a smaller share, consistent with the party’s status,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He expressed hope for the elections to be called before Dr Mahathir can do more damage to Bersatu.

Earlier today, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin , in a video message to members, said the party will join Umno and PAS’ Muafakat Nasional alliance.

This raised questions on the future of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition, which has yet to be registered.

Umno has said it will not formally join PN, preferring to stay in MN instead.

Bersatu’s entry into MN will cement the three Malay parties’ position as the backbone of the government.

PN’s allies are Gabungan Parti Sarawak, MCA, MIC and several Sabah outfits.

Nur Jazlan said Bersatu being part of MN will complement the Malay-Muslim pact.

“We have to thank Dr Mahathir, as the formation of Pejuang drove Muhyiddin to join MN. (Bersatu) will complement MN when they are eventually accepted.”

PAS Dewan Ulama chief Nik Mohamad Zawawi Salleh said Muhyiddin is sincere and determined to team up with his party and Umno.

“PAS is open to the idea. I’m sure Umno is also agreeable to this.”

He said the cooperation augurs well for Malay-Muslim unity.

BN-PAS the biggest political force in Malaysia, says Najib

Former prime minister Najib Razak arriving at Felda Gunung Besout 1 in Slim, Perak, for the start of BN’s by-election campaign today. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, August 15, 2020.

BARISAN Nasional and muafakat nasional can lead Malaysia as they are the biggest political force in the country, said Najib Razak.