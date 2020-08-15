MUHYIDDIN SHOWS HIS NASTY, TRAITOROUS SIDE: HIS PARTY OF BETRAYERS TO WELCOME AZMIN CARTEL IN ‘GRAND EVENT’ – WHILE NAMING & SHAMING 282 REBELS’ WHO HAD HELPED FOUND HIS PARTY BUT EXPELLED NOW FOR SIDING MAHATHIR

As mentioned by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pic) yesterday, the list comprises 282 individuals including three Selangor state assemblyman — Batang Kali assemblyman Harumaini Omar, Jeram assemblyman Shaid Rosli and Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Bersatu names and shames 282 expelled party rebels in full-page newspaper ads

KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) took out full-page advertisements in mainstream newspapers today to announce the names of members who have been expelled from the party.

The “name and shame” list, as mentioned by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin yesterday, comprises 282 individuals including three Selangor state assemblyman — Batang Kali assemblyman Harumaini Omar, Jeram assemblyman Shaid Rosli and Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin.

Also on the list is Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi, son of the late Tan Sri Sanusi Junid, who is one of the seven founding members of Bersatu.

With Akhramsyah’s removal from the party, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the sole founding member left in the party.

Other names who appeared on the list include Bersatu Youth information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin, Bersatu’s former Kayang assemblyman candidate Abdul Hanaan Khairy, and Azlina Mehtab Mohd Ishaq who challenged Datuk Seri Rina Harun for the Wanita Bersatu chief post.

As previously reported, some of the expelled members had announced their departure from the party before today’s advertisement.

The notice, published in Berita Harian and Utusan Malaysia, listed the expelled members’ name, state, division and membership number.

The notice read: “Bersatu would like to inform you that the name list below had violated Article 10.2 — Article 10.2.2/Article 10.2.3/Article 10.2.4 of the Bersatu constitution. Therefore, their membership is void with immediate effect.”

Article 10.2 of the Bersatu constitution states that a person will lose their party membership if they declare their exit from the party, join another political party or contest in an election against the party’s official candidate.

The notice was signed off by Bersatu executive secretary Captain Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.

Since Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s departure from the party, several Bersatu members have been openly voicing their support of the former prime minister who was Bersatu’s chairman and founder.

Dr Mahathir has since announced the formation of a splinter party called Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

This came after Bersatu expelled Dr Mahathir and his allies from the party when he opposed Muhyiddin’s decision to join forces with Umno.

MALAY MAIL

.