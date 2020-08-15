MUHYIDDIN SHOWS HIS NASTY, TRAITOROUS SIDE: HIS PARTY OF BETRAYERS TO WELCOME AZMIN CARTEL IN ‘GRAND EVENT’ – WHILE NAMING & SHAMING 282 REBELS’ WHO HAD HELPED FOUND HIS PARTY BUT EXPELLED NOW FOR SIDING MAHATHIR
The planned celebration is ostensibly aimed at quashing doubts over their partisan status, following talks that most of Bersatu’s top leaders were averse to receiving Zuraida because of her close ties with Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.
“I think everyone knows that we are already in Bersatu,” Zuraida replied to a query by Malay Mail at a press conference held this morning.
Bersatu names and shames 282 expelled party rebels in full-page newspaper ads
KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) took out full-page advertisements in mainstream newspapers today to announce the names of members who have been expelled from the party.
The “name and shame” list, as mentioned by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin yesterday, comprises 282 individuals including three Selangor state assemblyman — Batang Kali assemblyman Harumaini Omar, Jeram assemblyman Shaid Rosli and Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin.
With Akhramsyah’s removal from the party, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the sole founding member left in the party.
The notice, published in Berita Harian and Utusan Malaysia, listed the expelled members’ name, state, division and membership number.
The notice read: “Bersatu would like to inform you that the name list below had violated Article 10.2 — Article 10.2.2/Article 10.2.3/Article 10.2.4 of the Bersatu constitution. Therefore, their membership is void with immediate effect.”
Article 10.2 of the Bersatu constitution states that a person will lose their party membership if they declare their exit from the party, join another political party or contest in an election against the party’s official candidate.
The notice was signed off by Bersatu executive secretary Captain Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.
Since Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s departure from the party, several Bersatu members have been openly voicing their support of the former prime minister who was Bersatu’s chairman and founder.
Dr Mahathir has since announced the formation of a splinter party called Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.
This came after Bersatu expelled Dr Mahathir and his allies from the party when he opposed Muhyiddin’s decision to join forces with Umno.
