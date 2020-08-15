NO MONEY, NO BACKUP – MUHYIDDIN’S ‘LOBSTER LUNCH’ PAL UMNO POURS SCORN ON MAHATHIR FACTION AT SLIM

Umno has fired the first salvo against Pejuang’s candidate in the Slim by-election by framing Amir Khusyairi Mohahamad Tanusi as an outsider who also lacks resources to help the local community due to being in the opposition.

Umno supreme council member Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (photo above), who is also the energy and national resources minister, yesterday met with some local residents at Kuala Slim in Slim River, Perak during which he criticised Amir Khusyairi’s lack of local roots.

“I hear the one (Amir Khusyairi) who will be contesting isn’t even a local that. This reason alone is enough to reject Pejuang’s candidate.

“We want a representative from this area. The Pejuang candidate is not from around here,” he said.

Furthermore, the Leonggong MP also urged voters to reject Amir Khusyairi as he is not part of the government.

“Not only is his party not in the government, but it also even registered yet,” Shamsul said.

Amir Khusyairi (photo), 38, is a syarie lawyer who hails from Teluk Intan.

His late father was a religious leader in Teluk Intan while his mother is a retired religious school teacher.

His wife, Dr Nur Aainaa Ohman, is a radiology specialist at Teluk Intan Hospital but also a guest specialist at the Slim River Hospital.

The Slim state constituency is located within the Tanjung Malim parliamentary seat. Teluk Intan is the neighbouring parliamentary constituency.

Amir Khusyairi is affiliated with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s upcoming Pejuang party, a splinter of Bersatu.

However, as the party is not yet registered, Amir Khusyairi will have to contest as an independent candidate.

Referring to Mahathir as “Atok” (grandfather), Annuar also rubbished Pejuang’s anti-corruption message.

“He can talk about his struggle to combat corruption, but does he think that the people are unintelligent?

“Does he not know that his party too is surrounded by people who are involved in corruption.

“He should look himself in the mirror,” Annuar said.

However, Annuar stressed that BN should not let their guard down in the face of a new adversary.

“Even though from our reading, on paper we should achieve victory, but anything can happen in politics.

“Changes always happen. That is why our party machinery must work hard. Do not be complacent. Do not think we can win easily,” he said.

The by-election was called following the passing of Umno’s incumbent Mohd Khusairi Abdul Taalib from a heart attack on July 15.

In the 2018 general election, BN’s Mohd Khusairi garnered 8,327 votes against Bersatu’s 6,144 votes and PAS’ 4,103 votes.

However, all three parties are now part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition which was formed in March.

Pakatan Harapan has agreed to make way for Pejuang to take on BN in this by-election.

Nomination day is today while polling day will take place on Aug 29.

MKINI

.