Dr M on resignation: How many times must this be repeated?

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today betrayed a hint of exasperation at being repeatedly questioned over his resignation as the prime minister in late February this year.
It began with Datuk Hasbullah Osman (BN – Gerik) telling the Dewan Rakyat
that Barisan Nasional (BN) members of parliament were not responsible for the February change in government, and that it was “the work of God.”
He also said it was impossible for anyone to discover why Dr Mahathir resigned and what the latter was thinking at the time, which prompted Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, to stand up in the House to offer his response.
Dr Mahathir went on to reiterate that when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) left Pakatan Harapan (PH), all the then cabinet members lost their respective positions, including himself.
“It seems that this is difficult for some to understand. How many times must this be repeated? What don’t you understand? There was no resignation. I no longer had a position at the time.
“I just went to inform the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that I have lost my position, not because I made the decision to resign. It looks like government MPs don’t understand the Federal Constitution,” he said.
Following the February change in government, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister on March 1, thus ending the 22-month PH administration.
Dr Mahathir, a two-time prime minister, was heavily criticised for resigning, especially after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said in his Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat in May that he had asked Dr Mahathir to stay on.
The King, however, said Dr Mahathir “was firm with his decision”.
Dr Mahathir has since criticised Muhyiddin for taking Bersatu out of PH, and said it was a betrayal of the people’s mandate.
Dr Mahathir has since set up a new party called Parti Pejuang Tanah Air. However, it has yet to receive approval from the Registrar of Societies. – NST