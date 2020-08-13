Dr M on resignation: How many times must this be repeated?

NOW MAHATHIR SAYS HE DIDN’T RESIGN – HE JUST ‘NO LONGER HAD A POSITION’ – YET HE ALSO SAYS HE ‘DID NOT MAKE THE DECISION ON HIS OWN’ : OUT TO CONFUSE & COVER UP A CONSPIRACY HE HAD A HAND IN OR NOT, SOMEONE AS SAVVY AS MAHATHIR WOULD SURELY KNOW WHEN BERSATU EXITED, HE & PAKATAN COULD HAVE INVITED OTHER MPs TO JOIN & MAKE GOOD THE NUMBERS – YET WITHOUT CONSULTING HIS PAKATAN ALLIES, HE CHOSE INSTEAD TO HAND THE GOVT TO MUHYIDDIN, UMNO-PAS SO THAT DAP CAN’T KEEP AN EYE ON HIS CRONIES MAKING MONEY AT THE PEOPLE’S EXPENSE & ANWAR SUCCEEDING HIM AS PM

KUALA LUMPUR ― Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today told off Umno MPs who blamed him for the fall of the government under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.He also suggested that MPs from the ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) did not understand the workings of the Federal Constitution.

“When Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia left PH, PH fell, and so there was no more government.

“I think it’s hard [for them] to understand, [because I] have to repeat this matter so many times, it’s as though they can’t hear. I’m not sure.

“I only told the King that I resign but it does not mean that I made the decision on my own.

“Because when my [then] party left PH, PH is not government anymore and so automatically all of the PH ministers were dropped due to that move,” he said, referring to Bersatu.

Dr Mahathir had many times said this was an act of betrayal, and had said it again today.

“We were chosen by the people, the people who believed in our struggle to fight kleptocracy.

“But when we were in the government, we sabotage our own government because we wanted to be prime minister. Thank you,” said Dr Mahathir, hinting at Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Bersatu president and Pagoh MP.

Dr Mahathir had resigned late February after Bersatu announced its exit from PH.

He however has announced forming a new party, last Friday and revealed the party’s name as Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, pending Registrar of Societies approval.

Hasbullah had earlier during his time to debate defended Umno MPs, saying that they did not attempt to topple the PH government, and that the government then fell because of Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister.

“The prime minister today headed Bersatu and pulled out of PH, while [Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali] pulled out of PH.

“Why accuse us for toppling the government? It’s not possible and not logical.

“It’s as though we stole power, but it is actually the work of God, because we couldn’t have guess why [Dr Mahathir] wanted to resign,” Hasbullah said.

Hasbullah also blamed Dr Mahathir for the fall of PH and hence many developments in his constituency were stalled due to the change of government.

The Gerik MP was reported as among 22 Barisan Nasional MPs who met Azmin last November and said they had lost direction and were not sure whether they should join other parties.

He however had denied the 22 MPs had any intention of jumping to another party or becoming Independents.

Azmin had previously described the meeting which took place on November 18, as a normal meet-up between MPs.

Dr M on resignation: How many times must this be repeated?

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today betrayed a hint of exasperation at being repeatedly questioned over his resignation as the prime minister in late February this year. Photo by EIZAIRI SHAMSUDIN/NSTP
KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today betrayed a hint of exasperation at being repeatedly questioned over his resignation as the prime minister in late February this year.

It began with Datuk Hasbullah Osman (BN – Gerik) telling the Dewan Rakyat

that Barisan Nasional (BN) members of parliament were not responsible for the February change in government, and that it was “the work of God.”

He also said it was impossible for anyone to discover why Dr Mahathir resigned and what the latter was thinking at the time, which prompted Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, to stand up in the House to offer his response.

Dr Mahathir went on to reiterate that when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) left Pakatan Harapan (PH), all the then cabinet members lost their respective positions, including himself.

“It seems that this is difficult for some to understand. How many times must this be repeated? What don’t you understand? There was no resignation. I no longer had a position at the time.

“I just went to inform the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that I have lost my position, not because I made the decision to resign. It looks like government MPs don’t understand the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Following the February change in government, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister on March 1, thus ending the 22-month PH administration.

Dr Mahathir, a two-time prime minister, was heavily criticised for resigning, especially after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said in his Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat in May that he had asked Dr Mahathir to stay on.

The King, however, said Dr Mahathir “was firm with his decision”.

Dr Mahathir has since criticised Muhyiddin for taking Bersatu out of PH, and said it was a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

Dr Mahathir has since set up a new party called Parti Pejuang Tanah Air. However, it has yet to receive approval from the Registrar of Societies. – NST

