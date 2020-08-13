13 OF BERSATU’S GE14 CANDIDATES QUIT EN BLOC – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S EMBATTLED PERIKATAN PACT ADMITS THEY HAVE YET TO FINALIZE SEAT ALLOCATIONS FOR SABAH POLLS
THIRTEEN members of Bersatu who contested in the 14th general election (GE14) today announced their resignation from the party.
The group was led by Mohd Faudzi Musa, the Bersatu candidate for the Setiu parliamentary seat in GE14.
The other former parliamentary candidates who quit were Azran Deraman (Jeli, Kelantan), Wan Nazari Wan Jusoh (Besut, Terengganu), Professor Dr Salihuddin Radin Sumadi (Pasir Salak, Perak), Mohamad Rafidee Hassim (Kuala Krau, Pahang), Norliza Ngadiman (Penggerang, Johor), Khairil Anuar Akhiruddin (Larut, Perak), Mohd Nor Hussin (Gua Musang, Kelantan) and Amirul Fairuzzeen Jamaluddin (Lenggong, Perak).
The other four members who resigned were candidates for state seats – Dr Che Ku Hashim Che Ku Mat (Kuala Besut, Terengganu), Kapten Wan Marzudi Wan Omar (Semerak, Kelantan), Dr Wan Zulkhairi Wan Md Zain (Tendong, Kelantan) and Afif Syairol Abdul Rahim (Bebar, Pahang).
Perikatan yet to finalise seat allocation for Sabah polls, says Hamzah
PUTRAJAYA: Seat allocation among Perikatan Nasional parties for the Sabah election has yet to be finalised, says Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pic).
He said he had met with leaders of Umno, PAS, PBS and Sabah STAR for initial discussions.
“Allow me some time to work on this but we have already had meetings to discuss the issue.
“What is important is that there should be a state election, we want to win and take over the Sabah government,” he said at the Immigration excellent awards here on Thursday (Aug 13).
The Election Commission has 60 days to hold state polls. It will meet on Aug 17 to decide the dates.
On another matter, Hamzah dismissed claims that he had “paid” Sabah elected representatives to support former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.
“These are mere allegations. I have never given (money) and I don’t know who did. Let’s not make accusations,” he said.
Former Bersatu chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during an announcement of Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohd Tanusi to contest in the Slim by-election had claimed that Hamzah “bought” Sabah assemblymen to support Musa during a bid to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah-led state-government. ANN
Bersatu focusing on strengthening party as members quit en masse
“If they want to stay, Alhamdulillah. If they want to leave, I can’t do much. At the same time, we will take action against any one who flouts the party constitution,” he told a press conference after attending the Immigration Department’s Excellent Award Ceremony in Putrajaya today.
On whether the formation of the new political party Pejuang by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will adversely affect Bersatu, Hamzah said Bersatu is prepared.
On the distribution of Perikatan Nasional seats for the Sabah election, Hamzah said the matter is still being discussed with the parties involved.
“Allow me to have some time to work with our friends,” he said, adding that he had met several Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and PAS leaders on the Sabah polls.
On July 30, Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal announced that he had received permission from Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin to dissolve the state assembly to make way for state elections within 60 days.
However, former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and 32 other elected representatives filed a judicial review to challenge the decision and the Kota Kinabalu High Court has set August 17 to determine whether the decision can be tried in court. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
BERNAMA / ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.