13 OF BERSATU’S GE14 CANDIDATES QUIT EN BLOC – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S EMBATTLED PERIKATAN PACT ADMITS THEY HAVE YET TO FINALIZE SEAT ALLOCATIONS FOR SABAH POLLS

PUTRAJAYA: Seat allocation among Perikatan Nasional parties for the Sabah election has yet to be finalised, says Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pic).

He said he had met with leaders of Umno, PAS, PBS and Sabah STAR for initial discussions.

“Allow me some time to work on this but we have already had meetings to discuss the issue.

“What is important is that there should be a state election, we want to win and take over the Sabah government,” he said at the Immigration excellent awards here on Thursday (Aug 13).

The Sabah legislative assembly was dissolved on July 30 following a political crisis.

The Election Commission has 60 days to hold state polls. It will meet on Aug 17 to decide the dates.

On another matter, Hamzah dismissed claims that he had “paid” Sabah elected representatives to support former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

“These are mere allegations. I have never given (money) and I don’t know who did. Let’s not make accusations,” he said.

Former Bersatu chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during an announcement of Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohd Tanusi to contest in the Slim by-election had claimed that Hamzah “bought” Sabah assemblymen to support Musa during a bid to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah-led state-government. ANN

