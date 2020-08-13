THE LIES NAJIB & GANG CONCOCTED TO HIDE THEIR THIEVERY: IT WAS ALI HAMSA WHO ORDERED ‘THIS AND THAT’ TO BE DROPPED FROM 1MDB AUDIT REPORT – AMBRIN POINTS FINGER AT EX-CHIEF SECRETARY

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Auditor General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang today acknowledged that it was former Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, who had instructed that certain portions of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd audit report be taken out.

He said although he was unhappy about it, due regard was given to Ali based on the position he held.

Ambrin also voiced his unhappiness with Ali today, especially over certain remarks the latter made when a meeting on the 1MDB audit report was held.

Touching on the remarks, Ambrin said Ali had told him to keep his opinion about certain things concerning 1MDB to himself.

“I just cannot accept what was said… he said I should keep my opinions to myself or write a book about it after I retired. Ali Hamsa said this.

“He wanted to ensure our (the National Audit Department (NAD)) opinion (on 1MDB) was taken out,” he said when was crossed-examined by former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy’s lead counsel, Datuk N Sivananthan.

Asked if Ali could have said this in jest, Ambrin said he could not say if that was the manner in which the remarks were uttered.

Earlier, when asked on issues faced by the NAD in getting relevant information about 1MDB during the audit process, Ambrin said this had been an ongoing problem since 2009.

Sivananthan: So this was a historical problem which the NAD faced when dealing with 1MDB?

Ambrin: Yes

Sivananthan: It happened way before Arul Kanda joined 1MDB

Ambrin: Yes

Sivananthan: Do you know that Arul Kanda was brought in to sort out the debt issues faced by 1MDB?

Ambrin: I don’t know. That is a matter between him and his employer.

Touching on how Arul Kanda had been allowed by Ali to go through the 1MDB audit report page by page and paragraph by paragraph before it was published, Ambrin said he could not accept it as the instruction was unethical.

Yesterday, Ambrin had related how he felt insulted when the then government allowed Arul Kanda to go through his audit report and remove portions of it after being authorised to do so by Ali.

Ambrin, who has since retired, was testifying in the 1MDB audit tampering trial involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Arul Kanda.

Najib, 67, is accused of using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report that had already been finalised by the Auditor General before it was tweaked again and presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He is accused of committing the offence between Feb 22 and 26, 2016 at the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya.

Arul Kanda, 44, is accused of abetting Najib in making amendments to the report, at the same place and time.

The trial before High Court judge Mohamad Zaini Mazlan continues on Aug 24.

NST

