HOW TO ‘TAHAN’ MAHATHIR AS PM9 – SHOULD HE EVER GET THE CHANCE AGAIN?: RIGHT FROM KICK-OFF, MAHATHIR ALREADY POKES FIRE WITH SINGAPORE WITH HIS RACIST ‘MALAYS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTRY’ REMARK – WHILE EVEN UMNO CALLS HIS ‘PEJUANG’ THE PARTY OF PUPPETS WITH SON MUKHRIZ THE CHIEF ‘PAPET’

August 13, 2020

Singapore Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has questioned a pair of lines in a statement by Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday when the former premier revealed the name of his new party, which referenced Malays in a “neighbouring country”.

Shanmugam yesterday directed his social media followers’ attention to lines in a blog posting where Mahathir seemed to question if the said neighbouring country was “still Malay”.

“Wonder which country Mahathir is referring to,” he posted on Facebook.

This was part of a 36-line poem by the Langkawi MP in unveiling the name of his new political party – Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

The new party, he said, would champion the interests of Malays and bumiputera, a struggle he claimed Bersatu, the party he co-founded, had since neglected.

Pejuang means fighter in Bahasa Malaysia.

Midway through his poem, Mahathir wrote:

“Lihat Melayu negara jiran.

“Melayu lagikah negara mereka?”

(Look at the Malays of the neighbouring country. Is their country still Malay?)”

Mahathir, however, did not state which country he meant by those lines.

Singapore was once part of Malaysia, having joined the Federation of Malaya, Sabah (then known as North Borneo) and Sarawak in 1963. It was, however, booted out in 1965.

Although over 70 percent of its population comprise Chinese Singaporeans, the Malays, who make up less than 15 percent, are still recognised as the indigenous people of the island state. – MKINI

Annuar questions Mahathir’s Pejuang and appointing his son as No 2

BN secretary-general Annuar Musa has questioned the logic of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad setting up a new political party with him and his son Mukhriz as the two top leaders.

“Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Papet)… established and appointed his own family member,” tweeted the Federal Territories minister.

While Mahathir’s party has chosen Pejuang for short, Annuar wrote “Papet” to poke fun at the new party, implying it was merely a puppet of Mahathir.

Annuar was sharing a tweet by Bersatu Supreme Council member Rais Yatim, who doubted if the Bersatu’s splinter party could unite the Malays.

“I heard there’s a party dubbed Pejuang, organised by Tun M, who is the chairperson and his son Mukhriz as the president. Could Malay unity manifest in this party?”

On Aug 7, Mahathir, who was booted out from Bersatu established by him, set up a new independent Malay-based party that would not be tied to Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional.

According to Mahathir, the new party was formed as other parties that were meant to fight for Malay rights had deviated from their original struggle.

MKINI

.

