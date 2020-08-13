‘ZAMAN BATU’ OR STONE-AGE MAHATHIR & HIS ‘PETAI FIGHTERS’- ALREADY A MOLE IN THEIR MIDST! BUT WHY SO FIGHTER-COCK? WHY NOT NAME NEW PARTY ‘PARTI UNTUK SEMUA RAKYAT’ – INSTEAD OF ‘PEJUANG’ – DON’T YOU KNOW HOW TO GET ON WITH PEOPLE? ‘PELUPA’ DR M, WHO DID LITTLE BUT OBSTRUCT & UNDERMINE HIS OWN PAKATAN GOVT, SET TO LOSE 7TH STRAIGHT BY-ELECTION & STILL WANTS TO BE PM9!

revealing that its full name is Parti Pejuang Tanah Air

will field a candidate in Slim by-election

candidate will contest as independent

My comments :

Last week some friends and I drove to Kuala Pilah for lunch at a ‘recommended’ Minang restaurant in Sri Menanti. The place was closed. We had Minang food anyway. The daging salai is good. Almost all food in Negeri is Minang.

There was plenty of petai for sale along the way and I bought some – RM10 for five petai. Harga Kolompo juga.



Parti Pejuang Tanah Air – its acronym can also be PETAI.

Simple and easy to remember.

Pejuang means a fighter. So Dr M wants to be another fighter.

Dr M wants to fight, fight, fight.

He wants to be like a fighter cock.

Let me give some free advise to Dr Mahathir and anyone else.

You really have to move on beyond this “fighter” mentality.

It is so Third World and Zaman Batu lah.

Pejuang, jihad and other such words imply a combative attitude.

Nak bergaduh saja pasal apa?

Combative attitude means you do not know how to get along with human beings.

Why not something more amicable like Parti Maju? Parti Aman? Parti Sopan?

Parti Semua ? Parti Semua Rakyat ?

Instead of pejuang, penumbuk, pemukul, berjihad, perkauman etc etc.

When will this Zaman Batu thinking come to an end?

Ok now here is more real stuff.

Dr Mahathir is a pelupa.

He has forgotten that so far he has lost SIX by elections straight.

One after another.

The latest was Chini. Dr M’s “independent” candidate got wiped out in Chini.

I know that Chini candidate was an “independent” but Dr M and gang would have celebrated if he had won. So he was Dr M’s candidate.

Now Slim is going to be Dr Mahathir’s SEVENTH by election wipe out in a row.

You have lost the peoples’ support Sir.

In 2018 the Malaysian people (including me) gave you a solid mandate to throw out the Barisan Nasional and the kleptocratic UMNO leadership.

The Malaysian people threw out a 62 year old government without a single car windshield being broken, without a single person being punched in the face or without a single tyre being burned.

(Compared to Jakarta where about eight people were killed and dozens injured in the fighting that followed Jokowi’s RELECTION VICTORY!! Nauzubilah!!).

The Malaysian people handed over the government to you on a silver plate.

And what did you do?

You insulted the people who put you in power.

You made fun of the hopes they placed in you..

You forgot all your promises to the long suffering people.

You did not give the people anything.

Other than abolishing the GST there were none of the reforms in the laws. No reforms in the economy. No reforms in education, nothing .

And I believe given a bit more time the bad habits from UMNO/BN would have crept back anyway. The really stupid national car nonsense resurfaced (sudah nyanyuk ke Sir?), another IPP power project for your pals (thank you Yeo Bee Yin for saying no to that one).

And so you lost the peoples’ support. You began losing By Elections.

You lost FIVE by elections in a row. The sixth was Chini.

In Tanjong Piai you lost by an astounding 15,000 votes.

Did you know that even the lobsters voted against you in Tanjong Piai?

And then you quit as PM. You put the country into crisis.

And then you started fighting to be PM again.

(I repeat – sudah nyanyuk ke Sir?)

If you wanted to be PM, why quit in the first place?

Now you have formed PETAI.

Slim River will be your SEVENTH defeat in a row.

By the way there is a mole inside your PETAI.

Ulat sudah tebuk petai lah Sir.

http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.