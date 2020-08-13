END OF THE ROAD FOR PENANG ‘FROGS’ – WATCH HOW BERSATU & AZMIN CARTEL WILL TWIST & TURN: YOU HAVE TO VACATE SEATS ONCE MOTION IS TABLED – KON YEOW TO TABLE HISTORIC ANTI-HOPPING BILL IN OCTOBER

STATE assemblymen who contested and won in the last general election under Pakatan Harapan (PH) must vacate their seats if they no longer support the PH leadership, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who is also state PH chairman.

He said Article 14A (1) of the state constitution said that a state assemblyman should vacate his seat after he resigns, is stripped of his membership, ceases from being a politician or is chosen as a candidate by another political party.

“The action of a few state assemblymen in not vacating their seats after choosing not to be with PH goes against the state’s constitution,” he told a press conference in George Town today.

He said this in reply to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Takiyuddin Hassan, who had said that Penang, which is governed by the opposition, should get rid of the four assemblymen (who left the coalition) according to the state’s anti-hopping law if it really wanted the law to be implemented at the federal level.

Takiyuddin had said on Monday that Article 10 (1) gives an individual freedom to form associations and that “if the federal constitution does not allow all citizens to form associations, only then can we enact a law concerning party-hopping individuals”.

Chow said a State Government Council meeting had decided to proceed with the tabling of the motion in the State Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to convene in October, to declare vacant the seats of the affected assemblymen.

He said the tabling of the motion was the state government’s initiative based on the principles of democracy to enable assemblymen to debate before any decision is reached.

“If the motion is passed, then Article 14A (4) provides for the speaker to inform the Election Commission (EC) of the vacancies so that by-elections can be held,” he said.

Chow, who is also Padang Kota assemblyman, said he will discuss the political and legal aspects of the matter with state legal advisers before tabling the motion.

The four assemblymen who announced they had lost faith in the PH leadership are Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) and Zolkifli Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang), both from Bersatu, and Dr Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sg Acheh), whose memberships with PKR were suspended.

– Bernama

