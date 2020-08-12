AFTER UMPTEEN DECADES IN POLITICS, A TOTAL OF 24 YEARS AS PM – MAHATHIR STILL UNABLE TO BUILD NATION, CAN ONLY DEPEND ON MALAY FEARS & INSECURITIES FOR SUPPORT: DR M NAMES NEW PARTY ‘PEJUANG’ – IN ANOTHER OUTDATED BID THAT ONLY SHOWS UP MALAYS AS WEAK & STILL IN NEED OF ‘DEFENDING’ DESPITE 6 DECADES OF POLITICAL HEGEMONY

Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad today revealed that his new political party would be named ‘Pejuang’, which means fighter in Malay.
In a blog post late this afternoon, the former Bersatu chairperson wrote a poem-like statement revealing the name of the party, which would be set up soon.
This comes five days after he revealed that he would be forming a new party, after losing his bid to challenge his expulsion from Bersatu.
“If we want to redeem our dignity, if we want to keep what is ours. Then choose our party.
However, it is learnt that Pejuang would be the short name in reference to the party.
According to sources close to Mahathir, there is a longer name to it which would be revealed officially after the party is registered.
“Pejuang is one of the words in the party’s full name,” said one of the sources when asked if Pejuang is an acronym.
For the record, Bersatu, which Mahathir founded in 2016, is the short version of its full name Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.
Meanwhile, asked on the preparation to set up the new party, sources informed Malaysiakini that those involved are finalising the party constitution.
The next move would be to submit all the necessary documents to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) for registration.
A source said this would take some time, which means that their candidate for the Slim by-election this Aug 29 would not be able to contest under the party’s new name.
Last Friday, Mahathir announced that he was setting up a new Malay party that is independent, not aligned to any of the existing political coalitions in the country.
The announcement was made hours after the Kuala Lumpur High Court allowed an application by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to set aside a suit by Mahathir and four other Bersatu MPs over their sacking from the party.