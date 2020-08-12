GANG MUSA AMAN & BERSATU STILL ANGLING FOR COUP: FOES OF SHAFIE ‘FEAR’ LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN COVID-19 ELECTION SOPs – EVEN AS PRO-OPPOSITION NGO LODGES POLICE REPORT ON DISSOLUTION OF STATE ASSEMBLY

SABAH Umno chairman Bung Moktar Radin wants the EC to convince voters that it is safe to go to the polls in the upcoming Sabah state elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bung Moktar (BN-Kinabatangan) went on to say: “We want the people to be safe, the candidates to be safe, the campaign workers to be safe, which means priority must be given to safety and health.”

The EC is scheduled to have a special meeting in Kota Kinabalu on August 17 to determine the dates for the Sabah election.

The Sabah legislative assembly was dissolved on July 30 after Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal received consent to do so from Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin.

Shafie opted to have the state assembly dissolved after former chief minister Musa Aman claimed he had majority support in the state assembly to form a government.

Article 21(4) of the Sabah constitution provides for a state election to be held within 60 days after the dissolution of the state legislative assembly. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

