GANG MUSA AMAN & BERSATU STILL ANGLING FOR COUP: FOES OF SHAFIE ‘FEAR’ LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN COVID-19 ELECTION SOPs – EVEN AS PRO-OPPOSITION NGO LODGES POLICE REPORT ON DISSOLUTION OF STATE ASSEMBLY

KUALA LUMPUR: A Sabah-based political group has lodged a police report against Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin and Warisan president Shafie Apdal for abuse of power in the recent dissolution of the state assembly.
Zulkarnain Mahdar, the pro tem chairman of Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57), said Juhar should not have consented to the request by Shafie to dissolve the state assembly.
He added that Juhar should have met all the assemblymen before making the decision as Shafie no longer commanded a majority.
“Juhar should have met all 65 state representatives before signing the declaration for the dissolution of the state assembly,” Zulkarnain told reporters after lodging the report at the Sri Petaling police station.
He said sacking and replacing Musa was tantamount to stealing the power of the state assembly to remove the chief minister.
He also said the police report was meant to protect him because of his complaint to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Aug 5 regarding the dissolution of the state assembly.
“I have received reports that certain parties are trying to harm me after I lodged the complaint with MACC,” he said.
“More than 10 police reports have also been made against me because of the complaint, accusing me of insulting Juhar.”
Zulkarnain’s complaint is the second to have been lodged with MACC against the governor. In December 2018, G57 made a complaint after the Sabah constitution was amended to allow Juhar to occupy the seat for a longer time.
Zulkarnain said the longer tenure as governor could be interpreted as a reward for Juhar for his role in ensuring Shafie was made the chief minister. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
