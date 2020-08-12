GANG MUSA AMAN & BERSATU STILL ANGLING FOR COUP: FOES OF SHAFIE ‘FEAR’ LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN COVID-19 ELECTION SOPs – EVEN AS PRO-OPPOSITION NGO LODGES POLICE REPORT ON DISSOLUTION OF STATE ASSEMBLY

“I want the EC to come up with SOPs that really convince the people that it is safe to come out and vote. I also request the Health Department to extend its cooperation in the matter so that the candidates and campaign workers do not get infected by the disease.  “A lack of stringent SOPs is a cause for concern among the people of Sabah,” he said when speaking during the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 at the committee stage in the Dewan Rakyat.

Bung Moktar (BN-Kinabatangan) went on to say: “We want the people to be safe, the candidates to be safe, the campaign workers to be safe, which means priority must be given to safety and health.”

The Sabah legislative assembly was dissolved on July 30 after Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal received consent to do so from Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin.

Shafie opted to have the state assembly dissolved after former chief minister Musa Aman claimed he had majority support in the state assembly to form a government.

Article 21(4) of the Sabah constitution provides for a state election to be held within 60 days after the dissolution of the state legislative assembly. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Sabah group lodges police report on dissolution of state assembly

Zulkarnain Mahdar shows the police report he lodged today.

KUALA LUMPUR: A Sabah-based political group has lodged a police report against Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin and Warisan president Shafie Apdal for abuse of power in the recent dissolution of the state assembly.

Zulkarnain Mahdar, the pro tem chairman of Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57), said Juhar should not have consented to the request by Shafie to dissolve the state assembly.

He added that Juhar should have met all the assemblymen before making the decision as Shafie no longer commanded a majority.

“Juhar should have met all 65 state representatives before signing the declaration for the dissolution of the state assembly,” Zulkarnain told reporters after lodging the report at the Sri Petaling police station.

 

He said the governor had also crossed the boundary of his discretionary powers by appointing Shafie as Sabah chief minister in 2018, just days after Musa Aman was appointed to the position.

 

He said sacking and replacing Musa was tantamount to stealing the power of the state assembly to remove the chief minister.

He also said the police report was meant to protect him because of his complaint to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Aug 5 regarding the dissolution of the state assembly.

“I have received reports that certain parties are trying to harm me after I lodged the complaint with MACC,” he said.

“More than 10 police reports have also been made against me because of the complaint, accusing me of insulting Juhar.”

Zulkarnain’s complaint is the second to have been lodged with MACC against the governor. In December 2018, G57 made a complaint after the Sabah constitution was amended to allow Juhar to occupy the seat for a longer time.

Zulkarnain said the longer tenure as governor could be interpreted as a reward for Juhar for his role in ensuring Shafie was made the chief minister. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

