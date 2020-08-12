ALAMAK… THROWN OUT LIKE A BAG OF RUBBISH! AND YET KHAIRY, PAYING THE PRICE OF HIS HOMELESS HAIRDO OR NOT, DEAFENINGLY SILENT: BUT FOR SURE, PAK LAH’S OPPORTUNISTIC SON-IN-LAW WILL FIGHT BACK – YET HOW? AND HOW FAR CAN HE SUCCEED WITH HIS BLOW-WITH-THE-WIND REPUTATION? MIGHT AS WELL THE DE-FACTO PM DURING THE SLEEPING BEAUTY BADAWI ERA RETIRE & ENJOYS HIS UMNO-ACCUMULATED BILLIONS!



sebab dua orang dari satu tempat, kita kena berpecah ke kawasan lain

(Rembau) kawasan saya dan sebagai Ketua Bahagian saya menawarkan diri di sini

Dengan pengumuman rasmi itu, KJ perlu cari kerusi lain

Mohamad beri jaminan KJ akan diberi kerusi yang boleh jamin kemenangan

Khairy bakal bertanding Parlimen Tampin yang jatuh ke Amanah pada PRU14

My comments :

I think KJ is being shafted here. The summary manner in which this announcement was made indicates that it is a summary execution of KJ’s political career.

I dont think there was any prior discussion with or consent by KJ that Mat Hassan can simply announce that KJ will no more be the candidate for Rembau.

And that KJ will be sent off to Tampin. Tampin? Where is that?

KJ did not have solid grass roots support in Rembau (that is why Mat Hassan can dump him like a bag of trash). So how is KJ going to gather grassroots support in Tampin? And in such short time. There is not enough time to bake enough pies (or make enough pies) to be spread among the pie hungry party members.

This looks like the end of KJ’s political career.