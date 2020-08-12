‘KING FROG’ MP FROM AZMIN CARTEL – FROM PAS TO PKR TO BERSATU – THE FIRST TO BE KICKED OUT? 5 PARTIES TUSSLE FOR BANDAR TUN RAZAK – INCUMBENT KAMARUDIN JAFFAR UNLIKELY TO EVEN MAKE IT TO CANDIDATE STAGE AS UMNO STRONG-ARMS BERSATU

THE Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary seat is attracting a host of suitors, with up to five parties eyeing it in the next general election.

The seat is currently held by Kamarudin Jaffar, who won it for PKR in the last elections.

However, he defected to join Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu in March, making both parties keen to contest the seat.

Waiting on the sidelines are Amanah, Umno and MCA.

PKR lost both of its lawmakers for Bandar Tun Razak – Kamarudin and Abdul Khalid Ibrahim – after winning it in the polls.

Its Pakatan Harapan ally, Amanah, now feels it stands a better chance of winning and holding on to the seat.

However, Bandar Tun Razak PKR chairman Azman Abidin disagrees.

He told The Malaysian Insight that while PKR respects Amanah’s intention, it is not confident about the latter’s machinery.

“We will look at their strength to contest. How many branches do they have? They do not have a base here and no grassroots. Only 500 members, while PKR has 6,000 members here.

“But we respect their wish to contest here. We cannot be angry at that suggestion.”

The matter should be brought to the PH presidential council if negotiations at the division level fail, he said.

“Usually, it is discussed at our level. If not, we will bring it to the state level. If it can’t be solved, it will be sent to the PH presidential council.”

PKR will nominate a candidate again because the party has a good track record in Bandar Tun Razak, he said.

The party has identified candidates for the seat – president Anwar Ibrahim and adviser Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail among them.

PKR wrested the seat from MCA when Khalid, the former Selangor menteri besar, contested it in the 2008 elections.

It became a PKR stronghold when Khalid retained the seat in 2013 with a bigger majority.

He became an independent in 2014 after he was sacked for going against the Kajang Move initiated by the party to bring Anwar back into the picture.

In the last general election, PKR kept Bandar Tun Razak with a healthy majority despite being in a three-cornered fight.

“Our good record is from 2008 to 2018, and our majority increased, so we can defend this seat again,” said Azman.

Amanah’s Hayatul Kamil says the majority of Bandar Tun Razak voters are disappointed with PKR lawmakers who defected after winning the seat. – Facebook pic, August 12, 2020.

Amanah, meanwhile, feels it stands a better chance of winning and keeping PH supporters happy after PKR’s last two elected reps defected.

Its division chief, Hayatul Kamil, said the majority of voters are disappointed with PKR lawmakers who party-hop.

“Two times have their MPs defected, and voters are disappointed. To appease voters, we decided to contest.”

The issue has yet to be discussed formally, but he is confident that Amanah will be given the opportunity to stand in the seat.

“We are confident PH will pay attention. We have a strong base, but if rejected, we will abide by the decision.

“However, we are confident it will be accepted. Swapping seats is normal.”

Banking on PAS support

Umno managed to convince its Barisan Nasional partner, MCA, to give up its traditional seat in the last elections, arguing that it can win the seat with a Malay candidate.

This backfired as PKR retained the seat, but Umno has not given up, this time pointing out that its partnership with PAS will ensure enough Malay swing to its corner.

Umno division chief Rizalman Mokhtar said it should contest based on Umno’s cooperation with PAS in Muafakat Nasional, formed for the next elections.

The BN lynchpin has strong support in the constituency, he said, and its stand is hardened by president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent announcement that it will not be part of Perikatan Nasional in the 15th general election.

This suggests that Umno will not easily compromise with Bersatu over seats, especially those with a Malay majority.

At the same time, MCA, too, is keen to take back Bandar Tun Razak.

Rizalman said seat talks have not yet started with anyone.

“Umno and MCA have not had any discussion. We do not have further negotiations in the context of BN and Muafakat. What we have now is just working together with MPs in the spirit of PN.”

He is a potential candidate for the seat, along with GE14 candidate Adnan Seman and the division’s Wanita head, Salham Pin.

