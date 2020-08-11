BOMBSHELL – HOW LOW WILL MUHYIDDIN GO TO PLAY BALL WITH UMNO & PAS – NOW, BERSATU YOUTH WANTS VERNACULAR SCHOOLS TO BE CLOSED

Bersatu Youth executive councillor (exco) Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir has chided former education minister Maszlee Malik for allegedly attempting to stir up controversy over the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

Earlier today, during minister’s question time in Parliament, Maszlee asked whether the education ministry would accept UEC holders to enrol for the Bachelor of Teaching degree programme (PISMP) at Teachers’ Training Institutes (IPG).

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin replied saying the decision to accept UEC holders at IPGs specialising in the Chinese language has been in effect since 2011, even under the Pakatan Harapan government.

Mohd Ashraf (above), the education spokesperson for Bersatu Youth, said his division had repeatedly explained that the practice had begun since 2011 for Chinese language specialisation.

“It’s to cater to the need of a specific Chinese language field at Chinese schools… it shouldn’t be a problem as vernacular schools at primary level are under the federal government,” he said.

However, Mohd Ashraf said Bersatu Youth stood firm with its stance that the UEC should not be recognised in other study programmes other than Chinese language specialisation.

Vernacular schools should be closed

Mohd Ashraf further said that vernacular schools should be replaced with a single-stream school system at the national level where languages other than Bahasa Malaysia would be taught as elective subjects.

He expressed frustration at Maszlee who was said to have been tight-lipped on the Jawi writing issue which surfaced during the Harapan federal administration.

“He did not defend the six-page Jawi lesson. It was reduced to only three pages.

“Representing the (youth wing’s) education bureau, I have opposed Maszlee’s actions for entertaining certain demands by movements such as (Chinese education rights group) Dong Zong,” he said.

The introduction of Jawi lessons in vernacular schools had turned into a big issue last year, where critics cited concerns about the Islamisation of students.

MKINI

.