WHAT IS RM6,000 FOR LUNCH TO A MINISTER AS MYSTERIOUSLY WEALTHY AS ANNUAR MUSA? LOBSTER LUNCH? ORDINARY DISHES ONLY, CLAIMS UMNO MAN

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa has downplayed an allegedly lavish meal recently enjoyed by government MPs, believed to have cost more than RM6,000 for the lunch spread.

While he was not present that day, Annuar (above) said photographs of the meal showed “ordinary dishes” served, with the exception of a prawn (udang galah) dish.

“Although I did not join the lunch, I saw in the photograph the dishes looked ordinary, except there were prawns.

“Typically we eat from a buffet, including ministers and the prime minister,” he said on Twitter today.

Batu MP P Prabakaran previously alleged that the meal was paid using “ministerial funds” as well as money from a government-linked company.

Annuar, however, stated that MPs would typically take turns to sponsor lunches while Parliament is in session.

“(We) take turns to sponsor… always (a) simple lunch so the MPs do not need to go out from the Parliament building,” he added.

According to the alleged receipt, Prabakaran said the Aug 3 meal cost RM6,525.

The alleged itemised menu included a prawn dish (RM2,785), fried fish (kerai) (RM1,950), gulai patin tempoyak (RM980), fried chicken (RM560), mixed vegetables (RM175), as well as an ulam and sambal dish (RM75).

Prabakaran showed the media a photo of the purported lunch, which included attendees Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Arau MP Shahidan Kassim, Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid, and Gombak MP Azmin Ali.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun was also present.

Malaysiakini understands that the meal took place at the Perikatan Nasional backbencher’s office which is headed by Shahidan.

