THE ‘FIRES OF HELL’ BURN NEARER TO MUHYIDDIN: ‘WHY SHOULD WE USE BN LOGO – IT’S A LIABILITY & REPRESENTS NAJIB’S KLEPTOCRACY’ – DID ZAHID HEAR THAT OR WILL HE PRETEND TO MISS THE DELIBERATE INSULT? BERSATU OPENLY POURS SCORN ON UMNO’S PROPOSAL TO CONTEST SABAH POLLS & GE15 UNDER BN LOGO

Malacca Bersatu information chief Mohd Raduan Ja’apar has questioned Umno Youth wing’s suggestion to use the BN logo in the Sabah state election and general election.

“Why the need to use the BN logo? It’s a liability, as the sentiment of Najib (Abdul Razak) as the kleptocracy prime minister is still there.

“Why not use a new logo that is not related to BN? If Umno is sincere, they must come together with Perikatan Nasional and use a new logo.

“Unfortunately, Umno had declared that it did not want to be with Perikatan Nasional,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Raduan added that Bersatu would look stupid if it agreed to the suggestion to use the BN logo in the 15th general election.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki suggested that the BN logo be used in the polls.

Asyraf said he had relayed the suggestion to PAS and Bersatu.

“We, the Umno Youth wing, hoped that the party leadership would consider using the scale logo in the Sabah state election or the upcoming general election,” Asyraf had said.

His statement came after Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who is a candidate for Bersatu Youth chief, suggested Perikatan Nasional flags be used in the Sabah state election.

“We will have a clash for the first time in the Sabah state election as Perikatan Nasional. I have brought Sabah Youth to meet (Prime Minister) Muhyiddin Yassin and we will use our flags.

“The flag is dark blue with Perikatan Nasional wording on it,” Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said.

MKINI

.