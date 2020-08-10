FROM PN TO BN – MUHYIDDIN’S FALL IS IMMINENT: UMNO YOUTH NOW WANTS PAS & BERSATU TO CONTEST GE15 UNDER THE BN LOGO – AD IF BN WINS, WHY WOULD BN BOSS UMNO LET HIM STAY PM

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki wants its Perikatan Nasional (PN) partners PAS and Bersatu to run under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner in the next general election.

Astro Awani reported him urging the two non-BN parties to consider his suggestion to show a united front and straight fights in all the federal and state seats to be contested.

“If there are views that claim the BN logo is no longer relevant or passé, we in Umno Youth and BN Youth are united in saying we want our candidates in Umno, MCA, and MIC and other component parties to contest in the future general election using the BN logo,” Asyraf reportedly said in a press conference at Umno headquarters here after chairing the party’s wing meeting today.

“And if other parties like PAS want t use the BN logo, we welcome including Bersatu. For us, what’s most important is consensus so that there will not be three-cornered fights in the coming election.”

Asyraf claimed that the BN constitution does not have to be amended for parties outside the coalition to run under its banner.

He also dismissed a claim from his Bersatu peer, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal that the PN banner will be used for the upcoming Sabah polls, calling it a campaigning “gimmick” for the latter’s internal party election.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal is currently running for the Bersatu Youth chief post.

Asyraf said that Umno has previously made it clear the party will not formally be a part of PN as the alliance is not even registered as a coalition.

“So how is it possible to use its logo to contest in the Sabah state election?” he asked.

