FROM PN TO BN – MUHYIDDIN’S FALL IS IMMINENT: UMNO YOUTH NOW WANTS PAS & BERSATU TO CONTEST GE15 UNDER THE BN LOGO – AD IF BN WINS, WHY WOULD BN BOSS UMNO LET HIM STAY PM
KUALA LUMPUR — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki wants its Perikatan Nasional (PN) partners PAS and Bersatu to run under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner in the next general election.
Astro Awani reported him urging the two non-BN parties to consider his suggestion to show a united front and straight fights in all the federal and state seats to be contested.
“And if other parties like PAS want t use the BN logo, we welcome including Bersatu. For us, what’s most important is consensus so that there will not be three-cornered fights in the coming election.”
Wan Ahmad Fayhsal is currently running for the Bersatu Youth chief post.
Asyraf said that Umno has previously made it clear the party will not formally be a part of PN as the alliance is not even registered as a coalition.
“So how is it possible to use its logo to contest in the Sabah state election?” he asked.
MALAY MAIL
