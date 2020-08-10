BACKSTABBING BROTHERS? NEW TWIST IN SABAH POLLS CRISIS: ANIFAH TELLS MUSA – ‘IT’S TIME TO GIVE WAY TO OTHERS’

IT’S time for Musa Aman to retire and let new leaders take over, said his younger brother Anifah Aman.

The Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president said while he loved his elder brother it was time for the former Sabah chief minister, who ruled over the state for 15 years, to make way for others.

“I think he has done good job for Sabah but I feel it is time for him (Musa) to give way to others to take over.

“Musa is my elder brother, I definitely love him but there are differences when it comes to politics (just as) in Kuala Lumpur, (there are differences) also in Sabah among families,” he said in a press conference today.

“As a Sabahan, I value greatly what Musa has done for Sabah, but I believe times have changed and it is time for others to take over,” said Anifah who enters the up coming state election with his local based party.

Anifah told reporters today that the re-branded PCS was targeting enough seats to form the state government.

There are 73 seats up for the grabs in the upcoming polls.

Anifah took over PCS from founding president Wilfred Bumburing, who stepped down during the party annual general meeting last month.

Bumburing is now deputy president.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.