‘DOCUMENTS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS’ – TWISTING & TURNING PAS & PERIKATAN NO LONGER FEAR GOD: TAKIYUDDIN READ OUT NOTE FROM TOMMY TO RAM SAYING HE’S ‘PREPARED TO CONSIDER REPRESENTATION BASED ON ADVICE’ BUT CALLS IT ‘AGREEING IN PRINCIPLE’ – THEN READS OUT LETTER FROM MAHATHIR TELLING GUAN ENG TO LIFT FREEZE ON 1MDB-LINKED TYCOON’S ACCOUNT, BUT AGAIN LEAVES OUT THE DETAILS
De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said former attorney-general Tommy Thomas had written a note on film producer Riza Aziz’s letter of representation over his money laundering case which showed he had agreed in principle to the terms of the settlement.
“On Nov 19, 2019, Thomas had examined the letter of representation (from Riza’s lawyers). After he examined the letter, Thomas, as the (then) attorney-general, made a handwritten note, in red ink, on this letter.
“The note is to someone named ‘Ram’, whom I think everyone knows,” he added, referring to the case’s lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram.
The minister then read out the note purportedly from Thomas from what he claimed to be the original copy of the letter.
“Ram, in light of the statements in paragraph 5.10, 5.14, 5.15, 5.18 and 5.19 – this part is important – I am prepared to consider this representation. Paragraph 5.20 contains the terms of the proposed settlements, I await your advice,” the note read.
Takiyuddin said: “Signed by Thomas, on Nov 19, with the attorney-general’s rubber stamp.”
He said this shows that Thomas had agreed in principle to resolving Riza’s case after he paid the compound. Riza is former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s step-son. – MALAYSIAKINI
Minutes show Dr M, Guan Eng had hand in tycoon’s case, says Takiyuddin
KUALA LUMPUR: De facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan today claimed there are letters to show there was interference by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former finance minister Lim Guan Eng in a case involving a tycoon linked to 1MDB.
He said there are minutes of a meeting held on Dec 5, 2018 which stated that Mahathir had asked for a freeze on the tycoon’s account to be lifted.
Takiyuddin said the tycoon was involved in a 1MDB case amounting to RM4 million.
“When he had to face MACC, he (the tycoon) had asked his lawyer to do a letter of representation to MACC on Oct 20, 2018, during PH’s administration,” he said.
He said Mahathir had asked for the letter to be minuted.
According to the minutes, Takiyuddin said, Mahathir had on Dec 5, 2018 written a letter saying that the tycoon should not be blamed in the case.
Due to that, he said the freeze should be lifted, Takiyuddin added while reading parts the letter.
He claimed Lim followed this up by writing to the attorney-general to lift the freeze on the tycoon’s account
Takiyuiddin said there were other letters to ask for the freeze on the tycoon’s account to be lifted.
“The instructions were from the AG to MACC to lift …,” he said, before his voice was drowned by shouts from the opposition MPs.
But Takiyuddin said: “Documents speak louder than words.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
MALAYSIAKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.