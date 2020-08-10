Are PM’s son, PPBM behind frontrunners for RM1.5 billion IIS tender?

Baru-baru ini seorang penulis blog pro bekas Perdana Menteri, Najib Razak telah menulis mengenai tender bernilai billion ringgit Kementerian Dalam Negeri (KDN) dan mengaitkannya dengan Menteri Dalam Negeri, Hamzah Zainuddin dan bekas menteri kementerian berkenaan, Muhyiddin Yassin yang kini sudah pun menjadi Perdana Menteri.

Tulisan blogger berkenaan boleh dibaca di sini – https://anotherbrickinwall.blogspot.com/2020/08/is-pms-son-and-ppbm-behind-rm15-billion.html

Dalam artikel tersebut, nama Muhyiddin dipetik secara jelas dan dikaitkan pula dengan ahli keluarga Perdana Menteri di mana sudah menjadi buah mulut pemain industri sejak tender tersebut ditutup pada Ogos tahun lalu.

Tender Sistem Imigresen Bersepadu Nasional atau (NIISE) bernilai lebih satu bilion ringgit itu merupakan tender yang ditawarkan selepas KDN membatalkan kontrak Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional (SKIN) bernilai RM3.5 bilion yang diberikan kepada Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSSB).

Tender tersebut dibatalkan semasa zaman Muhyiddin menjadi Menteri Dalam Negeri dan ia belum sempat dianugerahkan kepada mana-mana syarikat kerana kompleksiti dan penilaian teknikal yang agak lebih ketat berbanding semasa zaman kerajaan BN terdahulu dimana ia dilakukan secara rundingan terus atau direct nego.

Selepas hampir setahun dan pelbagai proses penilaian teknikal dijalankan, tender tersebut kini dalam fasa terakhir sebelum ia mendapat lampu hijau daripada KDN.

Bagaimanapun, terdapat khabar angin yang tidak sedap didengar mula diperkatakan di kalangan pemain industri yang meluahkan rasa kurang senang apabila ada syarikat-syarikat yang mempunyai rekod tidak cantik dikatakan sedang berusaha keras menggunakan hubungan politik melobi dengan menabur janji kepada individu tertentu bagi tujuan memenangi tender tersebut.

Individu yang dilobi itu sudah pastinya adalah melibatkan Menteri Dalam Negeri sendiri dan ia telah diperkatakan dengan meluas, termasuk difahamkan melibatkan pemimpin muda sebuah sayap parti politik sebagai perantaranya.

Pemimpin muda yang dijadikan perantara itu difahamkan mempunyai hubungan dengan keluarga Hamzah.

Lebih menarik lagi, syarikat milik seorang kaki judi yang pernah dikaitkan dengan kes rasuah dalam projek e-pasport Republik Guinea menjadi nama yang hangat diperkatakan sedang melobi untuk memenangi tender itu.

Pemilik syarikat tersebut pernah disaman oleh syarikat kasino, Wynn Macau kerana berhutang sebanyak HK$33 million ($4.21 million) yang tidak dibayarnya pada 2017, malah bekas Timbalan Pengarah Urusan syarikat ini juga pernah ditahan Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) pada 2017 kerana penglibatan dalam skandal perniagaan di Republik Guinea.

Carian di internet sudah memadai untuk mengetahui mereka yang dimaksudkan itu.

Persoalannya, adakah Menteri Dalam Negeri akan mengulangi kesilapan sama dalam kes terdahulu yang melibatkan tender bernilai RM3.5 bilion yang diberikan kepada Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSSB) secara rundingan terus?

Jika Muhyiddin sebelum ini membatalkan tender tersebut kerana diberikan secara rundingan terus dan mahukan satu sistem yang lebih baik digunapakai, adakah Hamzah yang baharu menerajui Kementerian Dalam Neger mahu melanggar aspirasi Perdana Menteri?

Atau adakah projek secara runding terus ini sebenarnya mahu diguna untuk memperolehi dana politik bagi menghadapi PRU15 akan datang seperti yang didakwa oleh penulis blog Anotherbrickinwall baru-baru ini?

Tahun lepas, blog ini ada menulis artikel berhubung isu tender ini apabila Muhyiddin selaku Menteri Dalam Negeri ketika itu telah mengadakan satu pertandingan golf di mana syarikat-syarikat pembida dijemput sekali untuk menyertainya. – -https://shahbudindotcom.net/

Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional (SKIN) concession awarded to Prestariang in August 2017 was to replace the frequently breaking down MyIMM. The contract attracted public interest because the RM3.5 billionn(SKIN) concession awarded to Prestariang in August 2017 was to replace the frequently breaking down MyIMM. My Home Minister Dato Hamzah Zainuddin acknowledged the weakness of MyIMM

SKIN system development commenced work, but PH government cancelled it. It will be 3 years in 2023 before IIS will be operationalise. The re-tender was criticised as waste of time and resources, and political witch hunting.

By third quarter, the winning bid is expected to be announced. Latest heard is some 10 names, later two more added, have been short listed.

Judging from the names, there is this gnawing suspicion that Dr Abu Hassan Ismail and Prestariang was made sacrificial lamb for certain self interest.

Frontrunner

Who owns this company vying for RM1.5 bil immigration system tender? By Xavier Kong 06/10/2020 The RM1.5 bil National Integrated Immigration System (IIS) is expected to be awarded soon and the frontrunners have been identified. The usual suspects include listed tech giants Datasonic Group Bhd, Scicom (MSC) Bhd, HeiTech Padu Bhd and Opcom Holdings Bhd. Thrown in the mix are Iris Corp Bhd and MyEG Services Bhd. But there is also an unlisted company that identifies as a global integrated security solutions provider for governments and enterprises – S5 Systems Sdn Bhd. This was reported by FocusM in December last year. Given that this company is privately held, not much is known about them. According to company filings, the ultimate beneficial owner of the company is an offshore or overseas entity NSA Technology (L) Inc which in turn owns NSA Technology Sdn Bhd, the parent company of S5 Systems.

S5 Systems’ directors are Syed Mohammad Hafiz Syed Razlan, Aaron Loke Khy-Min, Kurian Thomas Jacob Thomas, Effendi Ramli and Chan See Siang. Syed Mohammad Hafiz is the sole director of NSA Technology Sdn Bhd. Both S5 Systems and NSA Technology share an office. Syed Mohammad Hafiz’s father Syed Razlan Syed Putra Jamalullail is the younger brother of Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail. Syed Razlan was former Arau MP and he joined Bersatu from Umno on July 15, 2018. Syed Mohammad Hafiz also owns a 0.42% stake in listed automobile leather seat designer Pecca Group Bhd. But the trail stops there as NSA Technology (L) Inc is an offshore or overseas company. Its shareholders and owners can’t be ascertained except for a 2016 report that links NSA Technology Sdn Bhd to well-connected entrepreneur Johann Young. But company filings for NSA Technology Sdn Bhd do not reflect Young’s name. This raises questions as the IIS is a matter of national security. According to the latest filings, S5 Systems’ total assets stood at RM82.7 mil with revenue of RM116.8 mil and a profit-after-tax of RM68.3 mil for the financial year ended June 30, 2019. For context, other frontrunners especially the listed companies have better transparency as they are subject to Main Market requirements and are under the purview of Bursa Malaysia. Conversely, S5 Systems remains a relatively unknown company in the matter with no clear ultimate beneficial owner. This raises concerns that an important tender involving national security might be awarded to an opaque company. At the time of writing, FocusM’s attempts to contact S5 Systems as well as NSA Technology were unsuccessful. – June 10, 2020

Who is S5?

S5 have been getting the attention or promoted by NST below:

IIS contract to be awarded in 3Q this year By NST Business – June 30, 2020 @ 1:07pm The ISS project is essentially the new version of what was previously called SKIN or Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional, worth RM3.5 billion. NSTP/WEB KUALA LUMPUR: The RM1.5 billion National Integrated Immigration System (IIS) is expected to be awarded in the third quarter of this year, sources said. Talks have it that S5 Holdings Inc’s unit S5 Systems Sdn Bhd has joined the likes of Iris Corp Bhd, MyEG Services Bhd, Datasonic Group Bhd and HeiTech Padu Bhd as bidders for the contract. S5 Systems had the track record and position as a market leader in the provision of national security solutions, said people with knowledge on the matter. The ISS project is essentially the new version of what was previously called SKIN or Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional, worth RM3.5 billion. According to the latest filings, S5 Systems’ total assets stand at RM82.7 million. It’s net profit for the year ended June 30, 2019 was RM68.3 million on the back of a revenue of RM116.8 million. It is learned that S5 Systems is eyeing a backdoor listing via ConnectCounty Holdings Bhd as the fastest means to raise more funds to fully complete the ISS project should it get it, and to secure more jobs from the government. At the time of writing, the New Straits Times’ attempts to contact S5 Systems and ConnectCounty were unsuccessful. In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on June 16, ConnectCounty informed that it was in negotiations with the relevant party pertaining to the possible reverse takeover involving S5 Systems. “The company has not signed any agreement on the said matter. However, it shall make the necessary announcement when there are further developments on this matter,” it said, when clarifying an article on an investors’ portal. It was quoted in the article that ConnectCounty would be the next vehicle for the backdoor listing by S5 Systems. Meanwhile, MyEG Services said it was taking a 10 per cent stake in S5 Holdings. MyEG Services’s wholly-owned My E.G. Capital Sdn Bhd (MyEG Capital) had entered into a share sale agreement with Merrington Assets Ltd early this month to buy 118 million shares or 10 per cent of S5 Holdings for RM90 million. The company told Bursa that the planned acquisition was based on S5 group’s track record and future prospects as well as the potential synergistic benefits arising from the acquisition and the favourable outlook of the digitalisation of government services.

The Edge wrote that S5 system approached all the other bidders and offered their biometric system. S5 is in a consortium with MyEg and Heitech Padu.

And, MyEG is heard to pursue the IIS contract through several routes and the suspicion is they are backing other shortlisted bidder too.

DNeX and Scicom is mentioned also as having a chance.

Datasonic?

The manner pro-opposition mainstream media are raising issues it is as if PM’s son and/or son-in-law is/are involved in the IIS tender. Is any of them behind Datasonic or MyEg.com or S5?

Illegal immigrants and fake NRIC became a public concern during Muhyiddin’s tenure as PH Home Minister. It needs solutions.

Under Hamzah, the buzz among businessmen offering solutions is Home Ministry is off limit for others. It is PPBM’s fishing spot.

Prestariang sacrificial lamb

There was a system failure at KLIA and KLIA2 in August last year during one of the holidays. It resulted in massive congestion and airport had to go manual.

Pro-BN social media commentators speculated it was part of a PH scam to bring in illegal immigrant by disfunctioning the immigration system.

It seemed believable because PH government unilaterally terminated the 15-year RM3.5 billion SKIN consession awarded to Prestariang Berhad in a letter dated December 2018.

Prestariang were awarded the concession in August 2017. Coincidently there was congestion in the month and year the contract was awarded due to high volume of travelers for Immigration system to handle

However, the congestion last year was due to airport network system failure . Nevertheless, the immigration system has since been under the radar of business media.

Prestariang suffered financially from the ordeal. Once a more than a billion ringgit capitalisation company, it is reduced to few hundred millions.

Founder, President and CEO Dr Abu Hassan Ismail lost his company. It seemed Prestariang could not recover from the surprise. Market speculated it was no more a viable ongoing concern.

Latest court decision indicated government will have to pay Dr Abu compensation. He could subsequently restart Prestariang by subscribing to a 15% private placement.

With the suspicious happening evolving around the IIS tender, were Dr Abu and Prestariang made a sacrifical lamb for Muhyiddin’s family and PPBM? – http://anotherbrickinwall.blogspot.com/

–https://shahbudindotcom.net/ http://anotherbrickinwall.blogspot.com/