BETTY BREAKS HER SILENCE – ‘I LIVE AN ORDINARY, HONEST LIFE’: INDEED THE BID BY SO-CALLED ‘MALAYS & MUSLIMS ONLY’ GANG MUHYIDDIN, UMNO & PAS TO TARNISH GUAN ENG’S WIFE APPEARS TO BE A SPITEFUL & DISHONEST COVER TO ‘EXCUSE AWAY’ THE EXCESSES & SHENANIGANS OF NAJIB’S SHOPPING QUEEN WIFE ROSMAH MANSOR

BETTY Chew, preparing to face charges in court tomorrow, said she leads an ordinary life with honest earnings, and is not involved in illegal activities.

The wife of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng will be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla) at the Butterworth Sessions Court.

“I am a lawyer, a mother, and most importantly, a wife to a great husband, Lim Guan Eng. I live an ordinary lifestyle with honest earnings, and do not indulge in any unlawful activities,” she said in a Facebook post today.

She vowed to fight baseless accusations against her and seek justice in the courts.

“I studied law to uphold justice, and as a lawyer for 26 years, I’ve defended a lot of people in court, making sure their rights are protected. But today, my own rights are being infringed, being charged so quickly, four days after my statement was taken.”

Chew’s counsel, Lee Khai, said she will be charged over her involvement in Excel Property Management and Consultancy Sdn Bhd.

Chew said she initially thought that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission summoned her for questioning in relation to Lim’s case.

“The next day, accompanied by my son and sister-in-law at the MACC office, I was informed that I would be arrested and may be charged under Amla. I was shocked.”

The former Kota Laksamana rep described the process as tiring – besides having her statement recorded, she had prints taken from all fingers and her mugshot was taken from several angles.

“Feeling dazed, I am now officially accused of money-laundering. Throughout the process, I was struggling to digest my arrest. I tried to recollect what offence I had committed for them to arrest me under the said act.

“Could it be related to the consultancy fees I received for work and services rendered as a legal consultant? I was furious and confused at the same time. Why are my legal fees received as a lawyer in question?”

She added that she believes her husband is innocent.

Lim is passionate about fighting corruption, and showered her with love, not luxuries, said Chew.

“With faith in God, we shall fight this, successfully, together. Adversity will make our love stronger.”

Chew’s husband and father-in-law have spoken up in her defence and urged the government to drop the case against her.

Lim on Friday pleaded not guilty to soliciting a bribe in connection to the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project, and was granted bail at RM1 million with two sureties.

He will be charged at the Butterworth Sessions Court today under the MACC Act. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Consortium Zenith boss not a reliable witness in Guan Eng’s case, says Pua

ZARUL Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, the top executive of the firm awarded a mega Penang infrastructure project, is not a reliable witness in Lim Guan Eng’s corruption case, said DAP national publicity secretary Tony Pua.

He said Zarul, the senior executive director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, previously complimented Lim as Penang chief minister and the state government.

“Zarul said in the past that he had to gratify (certain quarters) to bag a government contract but Penang under Pakatan was different as open tenders are practiced, so any company can get a contract as long as the plan is good. He praised Penang for its transparency,” Pua said in a Facebook live session today.

He questioned what prompted Zarul to now say that Lim solicited a 10% bribe for the project.

“Is this person reliable? Why did the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission want him to be a witness in the case? So, this is why we are very confident on proving Lim Guan Eng’s innocence in court.”

Lim pleaded not guilty to a charge of soliciting a 10% bribe from the profits of the RM6.3 billion highway and undersea tunnel projects in Penang.

He was charged at a special corruption court in Kuala Lumpur on Friday before judge Azura Alwi.

Lim was accused of committing the offence in March 2011 near The Gardens Hotel, Mid Valley in Kuala Lumpur, when he was Penang chief minister.

He allegedly solicited the bribe from Zarul, whose company was appointed by Penang to implement the project.

Lim is also set to face other charges on Monday and Tuesday.

BERNAMA / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

