ARE MALAYS MAHATHIR’S CRUTCH – WHY THE NEED FOR MALAYS-ONLY PARTY? CANNOT MAHATHIR STAND WITHOUT PROVOKING RACIAL HATRED? INDEED ANWAR IS RIGHT – RACE CHAMPIONING NOT ONLY EVIL & DESTRUCTIVE BUT PASSE NOW – EVEN MUHYIDDIN IS ALLOWING NON-MALAYS TO JOIN HIS ONCE ‘MORE MALAY THAN MALAY’ BERSATU

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said while anyone is free to form a Malay-based party, society should move beyond the need for raced-based solutions.

He said this when asked to comment on the move by his former rival and once Pakatan Harapan comrade Dr Mahathri Mohamad to form yet another Malay-based political party.

“It is a democratic country, so people should be free to form any party unhindered by rules and legislations. Having said that, I represent PKR, a party that talks about reforms and justice, transcending race… what I consider obsolete (that) there are other solutions but race-based.

“I think after 60 years of independence, to mature as a society, to ensure Malays feel secure having been given the opportunities, respect and dignity… every single citizen, including Chinese, Indians, Dayaks and Kadazans, must feel this is their country and be accorded the rights, responsibilities and privileges,” he said when answering questions during the Malaysian Student Leaders’ Summit (MSLS).

Anwar, the keynote speaker for the event – held online and organised by the United Kingdom & Eire Council for Malaysian Students (UKEC) – touched on the topic of “United We Stand, Divided We Fall’, after which he was asked to comment on the formation of yet another race-based party.

The PKR chief also told moderator Ismat Qayum, the UKEC London regional chairperson, that Mahathir had not extended any invitation for Anwar to join the new party.

“He (Mahathir) is smart and experienced enough to understand my strong views against any issue of abuse of power, governance and racism… I remain committed to multiracial agenda in this party (PKR),” he said.

Relations between the two leaders have soured following the collapse of the Harapan regime when they have been unable to agree on a prime minister candidate should Harapan succeed in toppling the PN regime.

Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, announced the formation of a new “independent” party last Friday, which would not be tied to PN or Harapan following disagreements with PKR.

Instead, he said it could be the deciding force in determining which bloc wins the next general election

The new party is as yet unnamed and yet to be registered.

Apart from Mahathir’s new party, other Malay-based parties in the country include Umno, PAS, Bersatu and Amanah.

Address poverty now – Anwar

Anwar, like Mahathir, had once been part of Malay-based Umno prior to his jailing in 1999.

As part of the opposition, he has since advocated for need-based and not raced-based policies, arguing that the latter was dated and the majority of low-income Malay-bumiputera would also benefit from a general affirmative action plan focussing on the economy, health and education.

He repeated his stance again today, stating that while the country has shown economic growth, it did not address fundamental inequalities between different income groups, with the problems “exacerbated by educational, health and wealth deficits.”

In his speech, he cited a study in 2017 that 20.7 percent of children in the country experience growth stunt due to malnutrition. This, he said, was a sign of socio-economic inequality.

He then criticised Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed’s (above) claim that Malaysia is expected to eradicate poverty by 2030.

Raising his voice, the opposition leader questioned the lengthy timeframe.

He said: “I’m sounding angry, but what if this affects your son?

“Why can’t you (government) say we will take whatever action necessary and not wait till 2030 to address this? This is the failure of government when we only address statistics and numbers.”

“Let’s deal with this issue as Malaysians. Don’t forget, even Malays and bumiputera fall under this category.

“The race card (can be) appealing, unless you, the Malays, Chinese, Indians, Sabahan, Sarawakians take it upon ourselves, this is our agenda, we are talking about our brothers and sisters irrespective of race… and we will not be dictated and deluded by leaders who say the solution is only race-based, instead of justice or compassion.”

Ready for election

Meanwhile, on the topic of change in government, the Port Dickson lawmaker reiterated that despite strained ties, there was “nothing personnel” against Mahathir. He said Harapan had given Mahathir the opportunity to rule but now it was time to “go beyond old arrangements”.

To a question on whether he would support snap polls, Anwar said the Harapan election machinery was ready.

Even so, he questioned the need for it when he stressed that Harapan had legitimately received the people’s mandate during the 14th general election.

“We had a mandate (but) if the prime minister calls for an election, of course, we are prepared.

“But why the need when… and we facing a pandemic. (During) campaign, we must wear masks, social distancing and of course a phenomenal sum is needed (to hold the elections),” he said.

MKINI

.