UNITE OR PERISH – TONY PUA HITS BULLSEYE – INDEED TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR ANWAR & MAHATHIR: IF DAP CAN FIND ‘COMMON GROUND’ TO WORK WITH SOMEONE AS DUBIOUS AS MAHATHIR – WHY NOT ANWAR WITH SHAFIE & MAHATHIR – AND MAHATHIR & SHAFIE WITH ANWAR – OTHERWISE NOT ONLY WILL JUST-FORMED ‘BEBAS’ BE THE FIRST TO VANISH, PKR WILL BE THE NEXT TO BE DECIMATED IN GE15 – AND SO WILL WARISAN

DAP leader Tony Pua hopes that Pakatan Harapan will be able to form an alliance with Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party to take on Perikatan Nasional.

The DAP national publicity secretary said in the 14th general election, PH was able to win because of their unity.

“If we don’t unite, the odds of winning will be lower, so now, the most important thing is to see who our (common) enemy is,” he said in a Facebook Live session today.

He said despite Dr Mahathir and PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim helming different parties, DAP was able to find common ground and work with both within the coalition.

He added that while some refused to recognise Dr Mahathir’s contribution in leading PH to victory, it was undeniable that the former prime minister played an important role.

“We cannot say that he did not contribute; even if we managed to get 5% of the Malay vote was enough.

“So, we must look at it from this point of view and be able to find common ground. There were shortcomings in the previous coalition but we can modify it for the better.”

Dr Mahathir announced on Friday the formation of a new Malay-based political party to take on the current PN government.

The name of the party has yet to be determined and it will need the approval of the Registrar of Societies.

The 95-year-old had said the new party was necessary as all other Malay-based parties have deviated from the original struggle.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.