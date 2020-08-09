KHAIRY, CORELESS & BLOWING WITH THE WIND, DUMPED LIKE A DOG BY THE ROADSIDE – EVEN AS FAKE NEWS SPREAD ABOUT ‘DEATH’ OF HIS DAD-IN-LAW PAK LAH: MAT HASAN ANNOUNCES REMBAU TO BE HIS SEAT IN GE15 – KJ TO LOSE HIS LONG-HELD CONSTITUENCY, KICKED OFF TO CONTEST ANOTHER SEAT

Mohamad Hasan is looking to move up to a seat at the parliamentary table come the 15th general election (GE15), with the Umno deputy president expressing an interest to contest in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

The announcement, however, would put current three-term Umno Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin in a jam and force the latter to move to another constituency in the next polls.

The four-term Rantau assemblyperson reportedly said the move would befit his responsibilities at the Umno central leadership level.

Mohamad is a Rembau native, the Rembau Umno division chief, and had served as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar from 2004 to 2018.

“I can no longer just contest at the state level… there is a big possibility that come GE15, I will offer myself to contest as Rembau parliamentarian,” Mohamad was quoted as saying by portal Edisi 9, during the Sri Kota Umno general assembly last night.

“As there are two people from one spot (Khairy and Mohamad), we must split to other areas.

“I do not know where (else) to go, this is my area and as division chief, I offer myself here,” he said. &

It was reported that the suggestion for Mohamad to contest in Rembau was first mooted by Sri Kota Umno chief Awaludin Said.

‘Good’ seat for Khairy

However, Mohamad had made known his intention to move to a Parliament seat even during the Rantau state by-election last year.

As for Khairy, Mohamad said the former Umno Youth chief would be moved to another “good” seat nearby.

The report speculated that the science, technology and innovation minister could be assigned to wrest back the Tampin seat currently held by Amanah’s Hasan Bahrom.

That parliamentary seat was previously held by Umno’s Shaziman Mansor until GE14.

Aside from his current cabinet profile, Khairy, 46, had served as youth and sports minister under the previous BN government. He also contested as Umno president but lost to Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the 2018 party polls.

It is unclear, however, if Mohamad’s bid for Rembau has been agreed to at the party level.

Malaysiakini is attempting to contact Mohamad for clarification and Khairy for a response. MKINI

Pak Lah’s aide to lodge police report on fake news about death

KUALA LUMPUR — Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s special officer Datuk Jefridin Atan said he will lodge a police report tomorrow regarding the circulation of fake news that the former prime minister had died.

Jefridin said they viewed this matter seriously and he would personally lodge the report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters.

“We cannot ignore this; this fake viral message is pure slander which creates problems for people. By right, the people should be praying for Pak Lah’s well-being and long life.

“Death is no joking matter. I will leave it to the police to investigate this matter,” he told Bernama today.

Pak Lah’s former press secretary Teoh Ai Hua, when contacted, urged people not to share unverified news, saying he met the former prime minister at his residence on Thursday.

“Pak Lah was fine when we met the other day. I do not understand why people want to viral fake news. Please don’t do it,” said Teoh, who is now a lecturer at the Applied Psychology, Policy and Social Work Studies Centre of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

Today’s fake news regarding the former prime minister again caught the attention of social media users, as on Aug 2 a similar piece of false news had also been circulated by irresponsible parties.

Jefridin had also denied the earlier report, saying Pak Lah was in good health and with his family.

Abdullah Badawi, 81, was Malaysia’s fifth prime minister from 2003 to 2009. — Bernama

MKINI / BERNAMA

