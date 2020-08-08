DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today urged the government to drop money-laundering charges against his daughter-in-law Betty Chew, wife of son Guan Eng.

He said the authorities must maintain decency and honour in not going after innocent relatives of politicians.

“Let us not destroy Guan Eng’s family and target his family members just to get at the main target. Going for his wife or his children must stop.

“Persecution and discrimination of political opponents is hitting below the belt and should be avoided, but there must be some decency and honour in national life by not involving innocent family members,” he said in a statement today.

Kit Siang added that he had known Chew for three decades and would vouch for her integrity, adding that the authorities would not find any jewellery, luxury items or cash in her house, as they did when they raided Rosmah Mansor’s properties.

“Why, then, is there an attempt to paint Betty as the second Rosmah Mansor of Malaysia?

“I hereby make an open appeal to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the Attorney-General Idris Harun and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to maintain some decency and honour in public life and drop money-laundering charges against my daughter-in-law,” said the Iskandar Puteri MP.

Kit Siang said he was shocked when Chew was arrested yesterday and to learn she will be charged at Butterworth Sessions Court on Tuesday under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

He said she was not “notorious and a big-time villain in Penang involved in crimes normally associated with money-laundering like drug trafficking, funding terrorism and rampant corruption”.

“Her only fault was being a loving and loyal wife and mother of four great kids.

“I am proud of my daughter in law as a lawyer and a former rep in Malacca, before she retired.

“I am even more proud that despite all the pressure from work, she looked after Guan Eng and brought up my four beautiful grandchildren.”

Kit Siang also said that he was not surprised by Guan Eng’s arrest and prosecution, which Kit Siang believes was to break his son’s political spirit.

Yesterday, Guan Eng was charged with soliciting a 10% bribe from the profits of the RM6.3 billion highway and undersea tunnel projects in Penang. He pleaded not guilty.

He is set to face further charges on Monday and Tuesday.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.