WHY ‘BEBAS’, MAHATHIR? WHY NOT APANAMA OR PPBS? DR M’S NEW PARTY DRAWS RIDICULE FOR ITS HYPE, OUTDATED POLICIES – AND WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ANWAR? WILL HIS PM HOPES BE SWEPT AWAY AGAIN?

Someone has suggested Parti Perjuangan Belum Selesai or PPBS.

Another suggestion is Action Party for Nationalistic Malays or APANAMA.

Maybe they can hire the Turkish caliph, the Yindian Goat and the Pakistani Pants-man as policy advisors. 

Major policy initiatives could be :

1. the 4th (or 5th?) national car project?

2. revive Perwaja project to manufacture quality steel cangkul.

3. hire geriatric advisors 

4. appoint the same failed managers and bureaucrats again and again.

5. Pick a fight with countries who have been our friends for centuries

6. Just be generally stupid.

Here is a photoshopped photo. It is photoshopped ok. This is not real. Call it satire, parody or whatever. Chill ok.

Meet All SIX Members Of Parti Peluk Tubuh

A new party has been formed.

It does not have a name yet. 

Perhaps a contest to pick a name? 

Perhaps Parti Saga? (Like the car that went bust).

The body language fellows will say that “peluk tubuh” or folding your arms across your chest is a defensive posture. In close company it can be rude. At best not friendly.  To fold your arms across your chest is to signal ‘do not come too close’. 

And why all the dark colours? Macam mourning saja. 

Semua pakai kasut hitam. At last dasar dia diterima pakai.

Ceria lah sikit. Pick some lighter colours. 

And where are the mamaks? (Not counting the man from Kerala). 

No mamak no party lah. You must have the mamaks. The mamaks are the most versatile and “can fit comfortably anywhere” group of people in this country.  PAS, PKR, PPBM, UMNO even DAP have their mamaks. 

I can say this.  In such a short time the politics has become a circus. You would have thought that there would be some permanency. No such thing. The balls are all up in the air now. Can the juggler catch all of them when they come down? 

There is a secret to all this – things will settle down. 

I will not say what is the secret.  Do keep reading folks.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

