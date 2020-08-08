WHY ‘BEBAS’, MAHATHIR? WHY NOT APANAMA OR PPBS? DR M’S NEW PARTY DRAWS RIDICULE FOR ITS HYPE, OUTDATED POLICIES – AND WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ANWAR? WILL HIS PM HOPES BE SWEPT AWAY AGAIN?

Another suggestion is Action Party for Nationalistic Malays or APANAMA.
Maybe they can hire the Turkish caliph, the Yindian Goat and the Pakistani Pants-man as policy advisors.
Major policy initiatives could be :
1. the 4th (or 5th?) national car project?
2. revive Perwaja project to manufacture quality steel cangkul.
3. hire geriatric advisors
4. appoint the same failed managers and bureaucrats again and again.
5. Pick a fight with countries who have been our friends for centuries
6. Just be generally stupid.
Here is a photoshopped photo. It is photoshopped ok. This is not real. Call it satire, parody or whatever. Chill ok.