KUALA LUMPUR ― Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli announced that he was exiting Bersatu to join Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s still-nameless party.

In a statement today, he also claimed all his supporters in Bersatu’s Kuala Selangor division and branches were following him.

He accused Bersatu of straying from its original objective of combating a kleptocratic administration under the previous Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) regime.

“We not find that the party is willing to cooperate with individuals who were rejected by the people in the last general election.

“The party did not obtain the views of the grassroots or its delegates when it decided to cooperate with this new coalition. Everywhere, the grassroots could not accept the decision made by the party’s supreme council,” said Mohd Shaid.

He accused party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of being behind the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal administration, claiming it was the latter who pulled Bersatu out of the coalition.

He also believed that it will be very difficult for Bersatu to form a coalition with Umno and PAS as all three are pure Malay-based parties.

The state lawmaker predicted there will be a tussle for the Malay-majority seats, which could lead to backstabbing among the three heading into the general election.

Yesterday, Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir declared that his new political party will be fully independent and will not avow support to either the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) or his former coalition partners Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The former prime minister, who stepped down from office in February, said his “independent party” will be centred on fighting corruption and kleptocracy.

While Dr Mahathir said he is willing to collaborate with PH, he mentioned difficulties working with the Opposition coalition’s largest party, without naming it directly.

Among the former Bersatu members siding with Dr Mahathir present at today’s press conference were his son and Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and the party’s former secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, seen as a vocal supporter of Dr Mahathir, was absent.

Dr Mahathir said his new party, which is yet unnamed, intends to contest in the Slim by-election on August 29. Nomination for the Perak state seat is on August 15 and Umno is expected to defend the constituency. – MALAY MAIL

Now, supreme council member Tariq Ismail quits PPBM

PETALING JAYA: A PPBM Supreme Council member has quit the party, following the exit of a Selangor assemblyman earlier today. Supreme Council member Tariq Ismail Mustafa has announced his resignation from the party, saying PPBM had parted ways from its initial struggle to fight corruption and abuse of power. “For myself personally, we must by necessity take the path less travelled and that is beset with obstacles and thorns, suitably reflecting our struggle of dignity and integrity. “The ends do not justify the means, particularly so as we aspire to greater heights for our people and our country. “On this basis, and due to my personal beliefs, I hereby resign from the party effective immediately,” he said in a statement today. Tariq follows in the footsteps of Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli, who quit PPBM earlier today, saying the party had strayed from its original objectives to fight a kleptocratic government. Shaid said he will now be an independent who will back former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who announced yesterday he will set up a new independent Malay political party, following the political fallout with PPBM. Mahathir said the party will be inclusive and moderate, adding that parties such as Umno, PAS and PPBM had strayed from their original path. He also claimed most of the PPBM grassroots members supported him.

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

