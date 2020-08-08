MUHYIDDIN’S POLITICS OF OPPRESSION – ARE THE MALAY ULTRAS HAPPY NOW, DO THEY FEEL PROUD OF THEMSELVES AFTER ‘SAD DISAPPOINTING’ TREATMENT OF GUAN ENG? ANWAR SLAMS FISHY ‘SELECTIVE PERSECUTION’ IN GUAN ENG & BETTY’S ARREST, SAYS WORLD OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NAJIB’S SRC CASE & GUAN ENG’S – EVEN AS DAP LAUNCHES RM1 MIL BAIL FUND FOR GUAN ENG

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s predicament cannot be equated to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s conviction over the SRC International case, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.
This is because Lim has yet to be convicted by the court, while Najib has already been found guilty of corruption and was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.
Instead, Anwar urged that the case against Lim should be conducted without any hint of political motive or element of victimisation.
“Some people equate Lim’s case with (Najib’s) case that has already been decided based on facts, arguments and the law,” he told reporters in Shah Alam last night.
He voiced concern that Lim might be facing the “politics of oppression”.
“I don’t want to prejudice, but what is put before us today is very concerning, and so the party (PKR) and Pakatan Harapan will raise the people’s awareness of such politics of oppression and repression.
“But the bigger question is selective prosecution. Enough, let’s organise for this country to be peaceful and stop this torturous politicking.”
Yesterday, Lim was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on allegations of soliciting a bribe in relation to the RM6.3 billion Penang Undersea Tunnel project.
He was accused of asking for a 10 percent cut of the profits to be garnered by Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd senior executive director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli.
Meanwhile, Anwar spoke on Lim’s bungalow that has also become a point of contention.
“I have seen the houses of many ministers, of all the past and present leaders. Lim’s house is among the modest ones and a step beneath the others.” – MKINI