MUHYIDDIN’S POLITICS OF OPPRESSION – ARE THE MALAY ULTRAS HAPPY NOW, DO THEY FEEL PROUD OF THEMSELVES AFTER ‘SAD DISAPPOINTING’ TREATMENT OF GUAN ENG? ANWAR SLAMS FISHY ‘SELECTIVE PERSECUTION’ IN GUAN ENG & BETTY’S ARREST, SAYS WORLD OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NAJIB’S SRC CASE & GUAN ENG’S – EVEN AS DAP LAUNCHES RM1 MIL BAIL FUND FOR GUAN ENG

Politics | August 8, 2020 by | 0 Comments

SHAH ALAM: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has voiced his suspicion of dark motives behind the indictment of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng on a corruption charge.

In an address to PKR members in Shah Alam last night, he said, without much elaboration, that it seemed to him the Perikatan Nasional administration was trying to put the opposition under political pressure though what he called “selective prosecution”.

He declared that all the parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) rejected the manner in which Lim had been treated.

“What is sad and disappointing is that his wife was also held on the same day,” he said. “They did not even wait for a day or two for her to be by her husband’s side.

He added, however, that he hoped the investigators into Lim’s case had no political motives.

Lim, a former chief minister of Penang, is accused of soliciting a bribe in connection with the undersea tunnel project in the state.

He was charged under the MACC Act of using his position as chief minister to ask Consortium Zenith Construction director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli for a 10% cut of the profits to be made.

He is alleged to have committed the offence in March 2011. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Najib’s SRC case not the same as Guan Eng’s, says Anwar

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s predicament cannot be equated to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s conviction over the SRC International case, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

This is because Lim has yet to be convicted by the court, while Najib has already been found guilty of corruption and was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Instead, Anwar urged that the case against Lim should be conducted without any hint of political motive or element of victimisation.

“Some people equate Lim’s case with (Najib’s) case that has already been decided based on facts, arguments and the law,” he told reporters in Shah Alam last night.

He voiced concern that Lim might be facing the “politics of oppression”.

“I don’t want to prejudice, but what is put before us today is very concerning, and so the party (PKR) and Pakatan Harapan will raise the people’s awareness of such politics of oppression and repression.

“But the bigger question is selective prosecution. Enough, let’s organise for this country to be peaceful and stop this torturous politicking.”

Yesterday, Lim was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on allegations of soliciting a bribe in relation to the RM6.3 billion Penang Undersea Tunnel project.

He was accused of asking for a 10 percent cut of the profits to be garnered by Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd senior executive director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli.

Meanwhile, Anwar spoke on Lim’s bungalow that has also become a point of contention.

“I have seen the houses of many ministers, of all the past and present leaders. Lim’s house is among the modest ones and a step beneath the others.” – MKINI

DAP launches Guan Eng solidarity fund to help pay RM1m bail

DAP is launching a week-long fund-raising campaign to help pay for the bail of its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng who charged yesterday with soliciting a bribe in relation to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The party’s national publicity secretary Tony Pua announced that in addition to paying for Lim’s RM1 million bail, the ‘Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ fund would help repay sums that the party had borrowed from supporters on Friday.

“The prosecution had asked for RM2 million bail deposit and the court has granted RM1 million. We have paid RM500,000 with funds borrowed from supporters and will have to pay another RM500,000 to the court on Monday.

This comes after former finance minister Lim claimed trial to a charge of soliciting a bribe with regard to the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court. He has since been released on bail.

The opposition leader is also expected to face additional charges on Aug 10 and 11 at the Penang Sessions Court.

Meanwhile, his wife Betty Chew will also be charged at the Butterworth Sessions Court on Tuesday under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Amla) Act.

“This is not the first time that Guan Eng has had to fight trumped-up charges by those in power in the court of law,” lamented Pua.

“He is now charged for allegedly ‘asking’ for a 10 percent profit cut in the undersea tunnel project which was awarded via open tender and evaluated by the most senior Penang and federal government civil servants.

“We call upon all Malaysians to unite to fight the political persecution of Lim. We believe that Malaysians will stand up for righteousness to ensure that justice will prevail,” added Pua who is also Damansara MP.

He said that those who wish to can make their donations to: DAP Malaysia at Public Bank, account number 3063828309. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.

 

 

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle