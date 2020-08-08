‘WE JUST NEED 3 MPs’ – KHALID SAMAD CONFIDENT BUT ANWAR STILL MOVING AROUND IN CIRCLES: ‘LET ME ASK HIM FIRST’, ANWAR ON MAHATHIR’S NEW PARTY JOINING PAKATAN-PLUS – BUT DR M ALREADY SAID WILLING TO WORK WITH PAKATAN IN ELECTIONS BUT ‘BEBAS’ TO BE FREE TO SUPPORT ANY PACT OR EVEN FORM ITS OWN PACT AFTER ELECTIONS – PERHAPS DAP & AMANAH SHOULD FOLLOW INSTEAD OF BEING STUCK IN ‘ANWAR AS PM’ IMPASSE
SHAH ALAM — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party will provide an effective platform for lawmakers seeking to “crossover” to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and bolster its chance to reclaim federal power without going through elections, said Amanah leader Khalid Samad.
The Opposition bloc needs just three more MPs to get a simple majority in Parliament. With a new political outfit, the two-time prime minister could make that possible, said Khalid Samad, a former minister and current MP for Shah Alam.
“Tun needs a party. With it he has a platform for MPs who seek to join PH,” Khalid said in an interview with Malay Mail.
“We just need three MPs to cross over — 109 versus their 113.”
A new party could give MPs reluctant to be a part of PH but are less inclined to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN)l administration the option to side with Dr Mahathir, the Amanah leader suggested.
There are still those in the PKR-DAP-Amanah coalition who feel the 95-year-old statesman can succeed where current Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim may fail — to muster the defections needed to form a new government.
“Maybe some MPs may not want to be with Anwar,” he said.
“And Tun still has the ability to influence (politicians). We know he still has huge influence among large segments of society.”
Amanah, a PAS splinter, together with the DAP, played a pivotal role in bringing Dr Mahathir and Anwar together.
The alliance of the two former archrivals helped galvanise voters’ anger that led to PH’s stunning victory over the scandal-plagued Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general elections
But the alliance collapsed in a fall-out triggered by the ambiguity over Anwar’s succession plan.
Anwar’s faction claimed Dr Mahathir had refused to see through the pledge to make way for the PKR president to become prime minister, an allegation Dr Mahathir has repeatedly denied.
The friction eventually laid the ground for rogue members of Dr Mahathir’s former party Bersatu and PKR defectors to plot a backdoor move to oust the PH government.
Dr Mahathir and five other Bersatu MPs on Friday evening announced the formation of an “independent” Malay party which he said would uphold Bersatu’s original struggle.
This would be the second Malay-based party that Dr Mahathir has formed after quitting Umno in 2016 and forming Bersatu the same year.
Dr Mahathir said his new political party will be fully independent and will not avow support to either the ruling PN or PH, his former coalition partners.
Instead, the yet-to-be-named outfit will be centred on fighting corruption and kleptocracy. MALAY MAIL
Dr M’s new party may be included in PH-plus, says Anwar
SHAH ALAM: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) will consider including former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party as part of PH-plus.
“Let him ask first,” he said.
Asked to comment on the new party, he said: “We will see first. It is not for me to decide (whether it is appropriate for him to set it up). Let it be. I do not need to elaborate,” he told reporters after giving a speech at a “Jelajah Presiden” programme at the Selangor Menteri Besar’s hall tonight.
Anwar added that Mahathir had previously asked PH to work together in the upcoming Slim by-election.
Following a political fallout with PPBM, Mahathir has announced that he will set up a new independent Malay political party, although he has yet to decide on a name for it.
The veteran politician, who turned 95 last month, had previously said he might join an existing party or form a new one.
He said the former PPBM founders needed to create a new party to fight corruption as the other Malay parties had strayed from the original path.
“It’s not our intention to have too many Malay political parties, but we see they have run from their original path,” he said, referring to Umno, PAS and PPBM.
Mahathir added that the party that he was set to establish would decide the winner in the 15th General Election.
He had said that even though it would be a minority party, they would become the third and independent block in the national political arena, adding that the party would neither be tied to PH nor Perikatan Nasional. – FMT