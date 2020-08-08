DID NAJIB SLEEP ON WOODEN FLOOR, NO MATTRESS OR PILLOW? GUAN ENG RECOUNTS ORDEAL IN MACC LOCKUP: SURELY THIS CAN’T BE THE JUSTICE OF AN ISLAMIC GOVT? YET NEWLY PROMOTED MACC CHIEF FLIES HIGH THE MUHYIDDIN-UMNO-PAS FLAG – ‘WHAT’S THE ISSUE? WE DID THE SAME WITH NAJIB, ROSMAH, ZAHID & AZEEZ’ – PERHAPS AZAM HAS FORGOTTEN ABOUT TEOH BENG HOCK!

Lim Guan Eng had to sleep on the wooden floor after he was detained overnight in the lock-up of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The former finance minister (above, left) recounted his ordeal in a Facebook post late last night.

He also claimed that his predecessor, Najib Abdul Razak, did not receive the same treatment when the latter was arrested in relation to the SRC International and 1MDB scandals.

“I had to change to the SPRM (MACC) orange T-shirt and slept on the wooden floor in the small lock-up (no pillow, no mattress), unlike my predecessor who did not spend a single night in the lock-up.

“Whether this is double-standard or not, only MACC can answer,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DAP secretary-general said he was upset upon learning that his wife, Betty Chew, was also arrested by the MACC in Penang yesterday, fearing that she too would have to spend the night in the lock-up.

Lim said his wife was detained although she had nothing to do with the Penang undersea tunnel project or government matters.

“I was relieved she was released,” he added.

‘They know where it hurts most’

Lim, who had served as Penang chief minister before assuming the post of a federal minister after Pakatan Harapan won the last general election, reiterated his claim of being a victim of political persecution.

“PN (Perikatan Nasional government) going after me with baseless charges is to be expected. After all, this unelected government needs to reinforce its slim parliamentary majority.

“But to go for my wife, who even though a lawyer, does not enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, shows that they know how to hit you where you helplessly hurt most,” he added.

Yesterday, Lim claimed trial to a charge of soliciting a bribe with regard to the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court. He has since been released on bail.

The opposition leader is also expected to face additional charges on Aug 10 and 11 at the Penang Sessions Court.

Meanwhile, his wife would be charged at the Butterworth Sessions Court on Tuesday under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Amla) Act.

Najib in lock-up?

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki told Malaysiakini that Lim was not the first politician to be detained overnight and defended his officers’ action.

He listed Najib as among the prominent politicians who had been detained overnight by the commission before being produced in court, though it is unclear if Najib had also spent the night in a lock-up.

He said the decision to arrest a suspect is up to the discretion of an investigating officer and is provided for under the law.

Najib has earlier claimed that he did not spend the night in the lock-up before he was brought to the court to be charged.

“I was not in the lock-up. I was in the MACC building,” he told journalists after posting bail on Sept 21, 2018 for money laundering and power abuse charges involving 1MDB.

However, in a Facebook post yesterday, Najib claimed that he spent two nights in the MACC lock-up. Malaysiakini is seeking further clarification from the former premier regarding this.

MACC chief: Guan Eng not the first politician detained overnight

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki today defended the decision of his officers to arrest DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and keep him overnight before producing the latter in court. Commenting on the brouhaha that followed Lim’s arrest, Azam (above) said the decision to arrest a suspect is up to the discretion of an investigating officer, and is provided under the law. Lim, he added, was also not the first prominent politician that the agency has arrested and kept under detention overnight. “What is the issue with Lim being detained by MACC before produced in court? “The decision to arrest was made by the case investigator based on his discretion, and his decision should be respected. The decision to arrest is provided under the law. “If any parties are not satisfied with the arrest, then I welcome them to lodge complain to anyone, or take the matter to court,” he said this evening. Malaysiakini had contacted Azam for his comments over criticism hurled against MACC for arresting the former finance minister (above). Among those who had condemned Lim’s arrest was his son Marcus and DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok. They claimed the arrest is politically motivated. In a statement, Klang MP Charles Santiago had called Lim’s detention overnight as incarceration that was “in bad faith and is to keep a lid on dissent”. Azam stressed that MACC had taken the same action in the case involving other politicians, including former premier Najib Abdul Razak (below). “Lim is not the first political leader whom MACC has put under detention overnight before we produce them in court. “To cite several examples, we have done this in the case of Najib, Rosmah Mansor, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Azeez Rahim, among others,” he said. Azam added that the agency had also practiced discretion when summoning Lim, who had to attend Dewan Rakyat during the day yesterday. According to him, MACC officers had initially summoned the politician to come at 3pm, but they then agreed to allow Lim to finish his duty at the parliament first. This morning, Lim was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Session Court of soliciting bribes in connection with the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project. He has claimed trial to the charge and has been released on bail.

