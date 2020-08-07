‘TREAT GUAN ENG FAIRLY, HE HAS NOT BEEN TRIED OR FOUND GUILTY’ – MAHATHIR WARNS UNSCRUPULOUS MUHYIDDIN & CO AGAINST MAKING GUAN ENG THEIR POLITICAL SCAPEGOAT

Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad has called for fair treatment to be accorded to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng after the latter was charged with corruption.

He also agreed with Lim’s claim that the charges were politically motivated.

“We are inclined to think so,” he said when quizzed during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

Mahathir also hoped the former finance minister would not be discriminated against.

“He is being charged, he has not yet been tried nor has he been found guilty. So we hope (that the) treatment must be the same for everyone.

“You can’t have special treatment for this person and not for this person. Discrimination like that is not justice. I think he will face the trial and we (will) see how he is treated,” he added.

MKINI

