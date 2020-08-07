Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of an “independent” Malay party which would uphold Bersatu’s original struggle.

The former premier said the party – which has yet to be named – would not be tied to Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional. It would be referred to as “Bebas” for now.

“When we contest (in the next general election) we may have some agreement with parties, we may not. But after the election, we may join one group or the other.

“We are free, we are bebas, we can make any decision to join whichever party which we think will carry out the purpose for which we were formed,” he said at a press conference at Yayasan Al-Bukhary today.

He gave a similar reply when asked whether he would form a third bloc together with Warisan.

The party will be temporarily headed by Mahathir as its chairperson and his son Mukhriz Mahathir as the president.

Also seen at the press conference were former Bersatu leaders Marzuki Yahya, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah and Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Md Salleh.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was not present and was said to be in Johor to mark the occasion of his mother’s retirement.

Mahathir also said the new party would prove to other races that the Malays were honourable people and not traitorous.

While associate membership for non-Malays has not been decided on yet, he assured the party would look after the interest of all races.

“We are very conscious this is a multiracial country […] we will be fair to all the other races,” said the former two-time prime minister. -MKINI

