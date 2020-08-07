ALREADY MUHYIDDIN POISED TO BE SWALLOWED BY CROCODILES WITHIN HIS OWN CIRCLE: BERSATU’S PERAK MB AHMAD FAIZAL THREATENS TO ‘PUNCH ANYONE’ WHO ‘INSULTS’ MAHATHIR & MUKHRIZ – JUST HOURS AHEAD OF MAHATHIR’S SCHEDULED ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW PARTY – WILL IGP TAKE ACTION AGAINST SUCH A PUBLIC THREAT OF VIOLENCE?

Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu has vowed to defend Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz from insults using his fists.

However, he was also saddened by the news that the former prime minister is expected to form a new party.

Speaking to reporters in Kota Bharu, Kelantan today, Faizal said that all Bersatu members must give “100 percent” of their support to party president Muhyiddin Yassin, while also showing respect to former leaders.

“If anyone insults Mahathir, says anything bad about Mukhriz, I will punch them. I am their champion.

“Whoever speaks ill of them I will punch them, even if it leads to a fight,” he said.

The Perak menteri besar’s remarks came amid speculation that Mahathir will be announcing the formation of a new party at 4.30pm today.

This is after the court struck out the former Bersatu chairperson’s bid to challenge his dismissal from the party.

Faizal said this was a sad development because the new party would be working with those whom he said had conspired to bring down Mahathir.

“My personal feelings, if it’s true Mahathir wants to announce a new party, I feel very sad.

“My view is that Bersatu, which he helped to form, is a movement that can continue without having to cooperate with those who led to his downfall,” he told reporters.

Elaborating, he said it was others who wanted to bring Mahathir down, and not anyone in Bersatu.

“If Mahathir wants to cooperate with those (who plotted against him), I am very disappointed,” Faizal added.

The nonagenarian had formed Bersatu together with Muhyiddin in 2016 to fight against then premier Najib Abdul Razak.

Together with Pakatan Harapan, they won the 2018 general election and Mahathir was sworn in as prime minister.

However, his administration was dogged by questions on when he would surrender power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim – a deal that was agreed to before the polls.

In February this year, Anwar and his supporters agreed to give Mahathir a free hand to decide when he should resign, with expectations that it would be after the APEC summit which was scheduled for November.

However, Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out of Harapan to form a new government together with Umno, BN and PAS.

It is understood that originally, the plan was for Mahathir to head this new government.

Instead, he resigned as prime minister and tried to form a unity government which was rejected by Harapan, Umno and PAS.

Eventually, Umno, BN, PAS and Sarawak’s GPS threw their support behind Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as prime minister on March 1.

Mahathir has accused Muhyiddin of orchestrating the coup to become premier, which the latter denies.

Faizal said neither Mahathir nor Muhyiddin were perfect, but Bersatu members should not be trying to cause further rifts.

Instead, he called for prayers that Mahathir and Mukhriz would be moved to rejoin Bersatu. MKINI

