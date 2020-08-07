ARRESTED! GUAN ENG’S WIFE & BUSINESSWOMAN – ALL THREE TO BE CHARGED ON TUESDAY, CLAIMS REPORT: MACC RETURNS TO THE DAYS OF BEING THE FAVORITE TOOL OF THOSE IN POWER

PETALING JAYA: Betty Chew, the wife of former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, and businesswoman Phang Li Koon have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), says a well-placed source.

According to the source, Chew was arrested today, and Phang last night.

The source said it was unclear what case they were arrested over but it is understood that the MACC’s investigations are in relation to alleged abuse of power and money laundering.

“Chew, Phang and Lim will all be charged together on Tuesday,” said the source.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

