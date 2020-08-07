IN DAY OF TOPSY-TURVY POLITICS, COURT MYSTERIOUSLY POSTPONES DECISION ON NAJIB’S BID TO STRIKE OUT HIS 1MDB AUDIT REPORT TAMPERING CHARGES

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur has put off to next week its decision on former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s bid to strike out his 1MDB audit report tampering charge.

The court had on July 23 fixed for today to deliver its decision on Najib’s striking-out application.

The new date was confirmed by DPP Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam when met by the media outside the High Court this morning.

“The matter has been vacated today.

“The court has reserved its judgment to next week,” Mustaffa said.

He explained that the court would inform the parties on Monday next week as to when it would be ready to deliver its decision on Najib’s striking-out bid.

If the court is still not ready with the decision on Monday, it will deliver its verdict on another working day next week, Mustaffa added.

Nur Syahirah Hanapiah appeared for Najib today. Najib was not present in court this morning.

Monday to Tuesday next week is also scheduled for the resumption of the 1MDB audit report tampering case against Najib and co-accused Arul Kanda Kandasamy, who was a former CEO of troubled sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Najib’s defence team filed the striking-out application after the court allowed an application from the prosecution to amend the charge against Najib.

On June 24, the court allowed the prosecution’s application to amend the charge against Najib on grounds that he would not suffer from any prejudice or injustice due to the amendment.

Najib is charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee in order to avoid action being taken against him.

Arul Kanda is charged with abetting Najib in making the amendments to the report.

Both of them are charged under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009, which specifies a jail term not exceeding 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MKINI

.