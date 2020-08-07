A DRAMA OF REVENGE SCRIPTED BY ‘GUILTY’ NAJIB & ROSMAH, DIRECTED BY DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL? NOW GUAN ENG’S WIFE & SISTER CALLED UP BY MACC – AS ‘COUP PM’ SEEKS TO PLACATE UMNO & MALAY ULTRAS AHEAD OF MUCH-ANTICIPATED ELECTIONS

LIM Guan Eng’s wife and sister have been called in today by the Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

His wife, former Kota Laksamana assemblyman Betty Chew, and his sister, Lim Hui Ying, arrived at the state MACC office about 10.45am.

Hui Ying is also Penang DAP secretary.

“They have been called in to give statements to assist in an investigation,” a source told The Malaysian Insight.

They were accompanied by their lawyers.

Lim this morning pleaded not guilty to soliciting a 10% bribe from the profits of the RM6.3 billion highway and undersea tunnel projects in Penang. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Guan Eng’s wife and sister at MACC Penang office