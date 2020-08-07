FROM UMNO BARU TO ‘BERSATU BARU’ – MAHATHIR TO LAUNCH NEW PARTY THIS AFTERNOON – AMID INTENSIFYING EXPECTATIONS OF SNAP ELECTIONS: ALL EYES ON WHAT ‘FROGS’ HE WILL WELCOME INTO HIS LATEST OUTFIT
KUALA LUMPUR — Ousted Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad might launch yet another party this evening, according to sources.
They told Sinar Harian that Dr Mahathir planned to name his latest Parti Bersatu Rakyat Malaysia, in an apparent attempt to use the term “Bersatu” from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.
The sources asserted that the former prime minister will tentatively announce this at an undisclosed location in the city later today, but added that it will depend on whether his lawsuit against Bersatu for dismissing him will be allowed to continue.
Dr Mahathir formed Bersatu late in 2016 after he failed to convince Umno to remove Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.
Court junks Dr Mahathir’s suit against Bersatu termination
KUALA LUMPUR — The High Court has accepted Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s application to dismiss the lawsuit of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four others over the revocation of their party memberships.
According to the Malaysiakini news portal, judge Rohani Ismail decided this after concluding that Dr Mahathir and the other plaintiffs have no legal standing to sue over what they claimed were the unlawful termination of their Bersatu memberships.
The other plaintiffs were Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Datuk Seri Marzuki Yahya, Maszlee Malik, and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.