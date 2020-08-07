FROM UMNO BARU TO ‘BERSATU BARU’ – MAHATHIR TO LAUNCH NEW PARTY THIS AFTERNOON – AMID INTENSIFYING EXPECTATIONS OF SNAP ELECTIONS: ALL EYES ON WHAT ‘FROGS’ HE WILL WELCOME INTO HIS LATEST OUTFIT

KUALA LUMPUR — Ousted Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad might launch yet another party this evening, according to sources.

They told Sinar Harian that Dr Mahathir planned to name his latest Parti Bersatu Rakyat Malaysia, in an apparent attempt to use the term “Bersatu” from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The term Bersatu was already a reference to Umno’s name in Malaysia, Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Melayu Bersatu (United Malays National Organisation).

The sources asserted that the former prime minister will tentatively announce this at an undisclosed location in the city later today, but added that it will depend on whether his lawsuit against Bersatu for dismissing him will be allowed to continue.

The High Court has since dismissed Dr Mahathir’s lawsuit.

Bersatu revoked the memberships of Dr Mahathir and six others after they sat with the Opposition when Parliament convened a one-day meeting in May.

He resigned as the Bersatu chairman after he similarly stepped down as the prime minister in February to trigger a spell of political uncertainty in Malaysia.

While he launched a campaign to be reappointed, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyididn Yassin was eventually named the new prime minister.

Dr Mahathir formed Bersatu late in 2016 after he failed to convince Umno to remove Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.

