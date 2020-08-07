‘WHEN I LOOK AT THE WAY THEY DO THINGS, I DECIDED TO LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE’ – SHAFIE SHOWS HIS DISDAIN FOR MUHYIDDIN, THE EX-UMNO COLLEAGUE WHO PRETENDED HE LEFT BECAUSE OF NAJIB & 1MDB BUT IS NOW LITTLE BETTER

MOHD Shafie Apdal said he opted to face an election in Sabah as he wanted the people to decide on their government instead of caving in to the horse-trading of assemblymen.

The caretaker chief minister and Warisan president said his administration had faced intimidation, harassment and buy-offs ever since Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over the federal government in March.

“I wouldn’t like to dissolve the assembly as we are facing lots of problems in the country.

“But when I look at things, the way they do things, let the people decide (on the government),” Shafie said in an interview with BFM’s Breakfast Grille this morning.

He alleged that some Warisan assemblymen were intimidated by tax collectors, including by harassing them at their houses.

“All sorts of intimidation and harassment were done. YBs were forced to move houses. They even made police reports. One of the YBs affected was Jennifer Lasimbang,” Shafie said referring to Warisan’s Moyog state assemblyman.

He also disputed claims made by his rival Musa Aman of having a simple majority to form government.

Shafie said he had a signed declaration from 45 assemblymen to support him.

“Announcements were made and they said they have numbers. They didn’t have numbers. I have 45 state assemblymen signed in front of me,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

