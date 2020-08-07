GUAN ENG TO FACE 3 CHARGES – ONE IN KL OVER UNDERSEA TUNNEL PROJECT, ANOTHER 2 IN PENANG OVER 2015 BUNGALOW CASE
PUTRAJAYA: Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng will face three charges of corruption and abuse of power over the controversial Penang undersea tunnel project.
He will face one corruption charge in the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court today.
Lim will face two charges for abuse of power in the Penang Sessions Court next Monday.
The next day, he is expected to face another two abuse of power charges pertaining to another case in the Penang Sessions Court.
It is believed that the charges in Penang involved the purchase of a bungalow and land in the state in 2015.
According to sources, prosecutors are expected to apply for all of the cases to be jointly tried in Kuala Lumpur.
Lim served as Penang chief minister between 2008 and 2018.
He arrived at the MACC headquarters here at 9.15pm yesterday and was arrested 15 minutes later.
The MACC had summoned Lim three times last month for questioning.
The RM6.3bil Penang undersea tunnel project was under investigation again following fresh leads.
Graft investigators had questioned close to a dozen people over the case.
They included Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and state exco members Jagdeep Singh Deo, Chong Eng and Phee Boon Poh.
The MACC also visited the offices of state Public Works, Utilities
and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari and Deputy Chief Minister ll Dr P. Ramasamy on the 52nd floor of Komtar.
ANN
