DAP LEADERS OUT IN FULL FORCE – AS GUAN ENG ARRIVES TO FACE WHAT APPEAR TO BE ‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’ CHARGES TRUMPED UP TO CHOP DOWN HIS PARTY IN UPCOMING ELECTIONS

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Peang chief minister Lim Guan Eng has arrived at the Sessions Court here to face one corruption charge over the Penang undersea tunnel project.Lim, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last night, arrived just after 9am.

Accompanying Lim were his wife Betty Chew and lawyers Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh and RSN Rayer.Several senior DAP leaders, including Fong Kui Lun, Tan Kok Wai and P Ramasamy, were at the Kuala Lumpur court complex to support Lim.

DAP leaders gather at the Kuala Lumpur court complex to show their support for the party’s secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng, who is being charged over the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim Guan Eng’s father, Kit Siang (left), and Damansara MP Tony Pua at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

PAKATAN LEADERS, DAP SUPPORTERS AWAIT GUAN ENG’S ARRIVAL AT DUTA COURT COMPLEX – ONLY 10 REPORTERS ALLOWED TO COVER PROCEEDINGS INSIDE COURTROOM

KUALA LUMPUR: Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng faces charges before the Special Corruption Court here today (Aug 7) over the controversial RM6.3bil Penang undersea tunnel project.

This comes after he was arrested late last night at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters. The MACC said he will be charged under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Lim, who was also Penang chief minister from 2008 to 2018, will face two charges at the Penang Sessions Court next week under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Follow today’s proceedings with our live updates here:

8.44am: Xavier Jayakumar and M. Kula among Pakatan Harapan leaders seen arriving at Duta Court Complex.

8.42am: The courtroom is still empty at present.

8.33am: DAP supporters have started arriving, adding to the crowd at Duta Court Complex.

8.30am: Lim Guan Eng seen leaving the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

8.29am: Only 10 reporters allowed to cover the proceedings in the open court. The rest are told they will have to do so via video link. Many media members are disappointed.

7.58am: The crowd at the Duta Court Complex in KL starts to build up, made up mostly of media members. Lim Guan Eng’s supporters are not visible yet

