APA PUNYA LEKEHLAH KERAJAAN PN INI, MAKAN PUN GUNA DUIT GLC?

COVID-19 SUPERSPREADER ON THE LOOSE? 'IT'S SPREADING VERY QUICKLY', MOH WARNS SIVAGANGGA CLUSTER MAY BE FROM SUPER-VIRULENT 'GENOME 614' STRAIN
The Health Ministry (MOH) fears that the Sivagangga infection cluster that started in Kedah could be linked to a genome of Covid-19 which had been identified as a super spreader in Egypt and Pakistan.
Its director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press conference today that they found the cluster – which MOH has traced back to the owner of a nasi kandar shop in Jitra – had been spreading “very quickly” compared to other infection clusters in the country.
“Now we are looking at the Sivagangga cluster, which is spreading very quickly compared to nine other clusters that we have in the country.
“But now, a study is being carried out to determine if we are facing a cluster called ‘Genome 614’, which is a super spreader cluster.
“There is a high possibility that this cluster (Sivagangga) is a super spreader,” he said in Putrajaya.
For the record, the Sivagangga cluster was detected late last month when the restaurant owner was tested positive of Covid-19. The man had returned from India on July 13, and was supposed to be under home quarantine but had reportedly failed to adhere to the order.
MOH reported that the cluster has so far recorded 30 positive cases, including children. MKINI
Covid-19: Sivagangga cluster may be linked to super-spreader virus strain, says Health DG
PETALING JAYA: There is a possibility that the Sivagangga cluster in Kedah is from a super-spreader strain of Covid-19, says Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
The Health director-general said the cluster had a faster rate of transmission compared with the nine other clusters in other states.
“We were informed of a super-spreader coronavirus strain that originated from countries such as Egypt.
“We have to test the sample in the labs and see the genomic sequence of the virus, ” he said at a media briefing Thursday (Aug 6).
Dr Noor Hisham said of the new cases, five were imported involving three Malaysians and two non-Malaysians.
The others were local transmissions involving eight Malaysians and two non-Malaysians.
“The six local transmissions were linked to the Sivagangga cluster in Kedah, while two cases were found in Negri Sembilan, one from Kuala Lumpur and another from Labuan,” Dr Noor Hisham said.
The six found to be linked to the Sivagangga cluster were second generations of infection, said Dr Noor Hisham, with one person found to be a close contact to a family member who visited the nasi kandar restaurant in Jitra.
Five others involved a family who visited a location which has now been put under the enhanced movement control order (MCO) in Kedah, while the source of infection is still under investigation.
MKINI / ANN
