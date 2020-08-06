APA PUNYA LEKEHLAH KERAJAAN PN INI, MAKAN PUN GUNA DUIT GLC?

The Health Ministry (MOH) fears that the Sivagangga infection cluster that started in Kedah could be linked to a genome of Covid-19 which had been identified as a super spreader in Egypt and Pakistan.

Its director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press conference today that they found the cluster – which MOH has traced back to the owner of a nasi kandar shop in Jitra – had been spreading “very quickly” compared to other infection clusters in the country.

“Now we are looking at the Sivagangga cluster, which is spreading very quickly compared to nine other clusters that we have in the country.

“But now, a study is being carried out to determine if we are facing a cluster called ‘Genome 614’, which is a super spreader cluster.

The ministry was informed that this super spreader originated from Egypt, and also Pakistan.

“There is a high possibility that this cluster (Sivagangga) is a super spreader,” he said in Putrajaya.

For the record, the Sivagangga cluster was detected late last month when the restaurant owner was tested positive of Covid-19. The man had returned from India on July 13, and was supposed to be under home quarantine but had reportedly failed to adhere to the order.

MOH reported that the cluster has so far recorded 30 positive cases, including children. MKINI

RELATED STORIES:

Covid-19: Sivagangga cluster may be linked to super-spreader virus strain, says Health DG