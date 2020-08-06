KOTA KINABALU: An opposition takeover bid of the state government may have failed but the 33 assemblymen led by former chief minister Musa Aman are now taking their case to court.

They are questioning the July 30 dissolution of the state assembly by Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin.

The dissolution paved the way for a snap state election, the dates for which are expected to be announced soon by the Election Commission.

The group of assemblymen have filed for a judicial review of the decision by Juhar.

Court papers were filed by FT Ahmad and Co last Monday and their application is expected to be heard tomorrow.

FMT has reached out to the lawyers but is unable to get a comment.

The group is seeking an injunction to the dissolution of the assembly and is also questioning the July 29 written request from Shafie Apdal, who is now caretaker chief minister, to Juhar to dissolve the assembly.

The 33 assemblymen named Juhar as the first respondent, Shafie, the EC and the state government as second, third and fourth respondents in their legal bid which is expected to challenge the constitutional powers of the Sabah governor.

The 33 applicants are Musa who is Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, Bolkiah Ismail (Pitas), Julita Majungki ( Matunggong), Anita Baranting (Tandek), Musbah Jamli (Tempasuk), Japlin Akim (Usukan), Jahid Jahim (Tamparuli), Hajiji Mohd Noor (Sulaman), Joniston Bangkuai (Kiulu), Kenny Chua (Inanam), Ghulam Haider Khan (Kawang), Mohd Ariffin Ariff (Membakut), Isnin Aliasnih (Klias), Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu), Matbali Musah (Sindumin), Dr Joachim Gunsalam (Kundasang), Masidi Manjun (Karanaan), Abidin Madingkir (Paginatan), Jeffrey Kitingan (Tambunan), Robert Tawik (Bingkor), Jamawi Jaafar (Kemabong), Ellron Angin (Sook), Bobbey Suan (Nabawan), James Ratib (Sugud), Abdul Rahman Kongkawang (Labuk), Masiung Banah (Kuamut), Saddi Abdul Rahman (Sukau), Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan (Apas), Hamisa Samat (Tg Batu), Abdul Muis Picho (Sebatik), Osman Jamal (Balung) and nominated representatives Ronnie Loh and Jaffari Waliam.

Musa had claimed last week that he had the support of 33 assemblymen to form a new state government.

Earlier this week, three people had filed for a judicial review at the High Court here to stop the impending state election in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawyer Marcel Jude and businessmen Magret Binsing and Tessa Romana want the court to nullify the consent given by Juhar to dissolve the state legislative assembly.

They are also seeking an order to prevent the EC chairman from conducting the state election unless the movement control order (MCO) provisions are lifted. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

No polls for Penang even if PM calls for elections, says CM

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will not dissolve its state assembly and go to the polls if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yasin calls for a general election, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today. "Most of the state governments are merely about two years old and there is no need to have elections, with the exception of Sabah due to the situation there. "We will be watching very closely and we will be prepared for any eventuality," said Chow in a rare comment on politics. Chow was asked to comment on rumours that Muhyiddin would ask the king to dissolve Parliament soon. Speculating on the possible dissolution of Parliament, Chow said snap polls could be called concurrently with the Sabah state elections or when the ruling Perikatan Nasional resolved its internal matters. "There are a lot of factors to consider (before calling for elections). The Covid-19 crisis, the ending of incentives which might lead to economic instability, loss of jobs and (loss of ) businesses would definitely lead to an unfavourable setting for an election. "The country's (current) political situation could also be considered unstable, given the turbulence in the PN parties," he said, adding that Umno appeared to be having a difficult task in resolving seat issues with its coalition partners. Asked about DAP's involvement in Sabah and Sarawak, Chow said they would wait to be advised by their local political partners in the states. "The people of Sabah and Sarawak are hoping for more local parties to play a role in their affairs. As for the DAP contesting there, it will depend on our partners there. "Politics is the art of the possible. We must be very close to the circumstances before we can make a final decision." FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

