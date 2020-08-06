DID MUSA AMAN TRICK SHAFIE? WAS IT ALL JUST A HOAX – OR DID ‘ARROGANT AGAIN’ MUSA EXPECT SABAH’S YANG DI-PERTUA TO ROLL OVER & ‘MAGIC WAND’ HIM THE STATE GOVT – JUST LIKE AGONG DID FOR MUHYIDDIN & CO? MUSA DID NOT EVEN REQUEST FOR MEETING BUT TRIED TO ‘FORCEFULLY’ BARGE INTO THE PALACE, CLAIMS OFFICIAL – EVEN AS MUSA SUES JUHAR & SHAFIE FOR DISSOLVING STATE ASSEMBLY
According to Abinan, the Istana Negeri had never received any formal or informal request from former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman to meet with the Head of State.
“Tan Sri Musa’s delegation and several State Assemblymen who are aligned with him had tried to forcefully enter the Istana Negeri at 3.50pm on July 30 without making an official application and were stopped by the police.
Zulkarnain lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya yesterday, claiming that Tun Juhar had abused his power in giving consent to dissolve the state assembly as requested by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.
Meanwhile, Tun Juhar urged Sabahans to remain united and maintain the racial harmony.
He reminded them to remain calm and not be easily swayed by fake news. – ― Borneo Post
With first suit still in court, Musa Aman sues Sabah governor for dissolving assembly
KOTA KINABALU ― After a failed attempt at toppling the Warisan-led Sabah government through crossovers, Tan Sri Musa Aman is taking the head of state Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to court over the latter’s decision to dissolve the state legislative assembly and pave the way for fresh elections.
The judicial review application was filed by Musa’s lawyer Fuad Ahmad and names Juhar the first respondent in his capacity as Yang DiPertua Negeri, caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as second respondent, the Election Commission and the Sabah government as third and fourth respondents respectively.
According to the filing sighted by Malay Mail, Musa and the other 32 assemblymen in his camp claim the dissolution of the assembly was not in accordance with the requirements of the Sabah Constitution under Article 21 (2) and 7(1).
They also questioned Shafie’s written request to Juhar on July 29 to dissolve the assembly.
The application is scheduled for hearing tomorrow.
State Attorney General Brenndon Keith Soh is expected to represent the governor and the Sabah government.
The Sabah legislative assembly was dissolved on July 30.
A day earlier, Musa announced that he had enough support with 33 assemblymen on his side to form a simple majority in the 65-seat legislative assembly, after 13 defected from Warisan.
However, on the same July 29 night, Shafie met with Juhar and requested a dissolution of the assembly to enable fresh elections, citing political threats against the stability of his government.
Musa has an outstanding suit against Juhar dating back to 2018 that is pending an appeal at the Federal Court.
He initiated the first suit in the wake of the 2018 general election after losing his position as chief minister when Juhar picked Shafie instead. Musa claims Shafie’s appointment is unconstitutional.
* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected. MALAY MAIL
BORNEO POST / MALAY MAIL
.
.