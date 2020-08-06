PAKATAN ON RED ALERT – ALL EYES ON MUHYIDDIN TO CALL FOR SNAP GE15 TO BE HELD TOGETHER WITH SHAFIE’S SABAH POLLS: PAKATAN BRACES FOR THE WORST – BUT WARNS PENANG & OTHER KEY STATES IT RULES MAY NOT FOLLOW

GEORGE TOWN: Pakatan Harapan has decided that the states under its leadership will not be dissolving its state assemblies when Parliament is dissolved.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this was because the states under Pakatan leadership were stable and it was too early to call for elections just over two years into their term.

“Unless there are special circumstances, like the one arising in Sabah, it is too early for elections to be called.

“But we will be watching very closely for any eventualities, ” he said at a press conference after the 2019 STPM and SPM Excellent Students Award Ceremony at Komtar here Thursday (Aug 6).

Referring to reports of the possibility that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin might call for snap elections to coincide with the Sabah state election, Chow said the state had earlier made a decision to finish its full term.

“This decision was made one or two weeks ago, but politics is the art of the possible, so we have to be very close to the circumstances when this happens before we can make the final decision.

“We are not sure when the Prime Minister (Muhyiddin) will make a decision on this. But according to what we see lately, we cannot rule out the possibility that Parliament will be dissolved for elections to be held together with the snap elections in Sabah.

“Anything is possible since the political situation in the country is not stable, especially with a slim majority in Parliament. There is also the recent political turmoil within Perikatan Nasional.

“So there is a question of whether there will be a suitable time for the elections.

“Because of the current Covid-19 pandemic and with incentives coming to an end, it will lead to instability in the economy and a lot of negative impact such as loss of income and businesses.

“Thus, the situation right now is definitely not a good time for elections, ” he added.

