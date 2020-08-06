HISHAM SHOCKER – ‘DISGUSTING ROLE MODEL’ HISHAM CAUGHT VAPING BEHIND HIS MASK DURING PARLIAMENT – APOLOGY IS DEFINITELY NOT ENOUGH, HE MUST BE SACKED & FINED FOR BREAKING LAW IN PARLIAMENT ITSELF – BUT WILL HIS JUST AS DISGUSTING PAL AZMIN OF HAZIQ GAY SEX VIDEO SCANDAL DO ANYTHING – NOT TO MENTION HIS CHAMPION THIEF COUSIN NAJIB RAZAK

KUALA LUMPUR: A video depicting Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein vaping during Parliamentary proceedings is making its rounds on social media.

The video shows Hishammuddin sneaking a vape behind his face mask while his colleague, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, was speaking during Parliamentary proceedings.

The eight-second video is believed to have been taken on Monday (Aug 3), when Dr Wee was delivering his winding-up speech.

Hishammuddin, however, apologised on Twitter and promised not to vape during Parliament proceedings again.

“Sorry, I didn’t realise – it’s a new habit. I apologise to the Dewan and promise not to do it again,” he tweeted.

Smoking is strictly prohibited in Parliament and the rule was tightened during Pakatan Harapan’s former administration.

Former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad had declared Parliament as a non-smoking area in October 2018.

Anyone found breaking the law can be slapped with a maximum of RM500 compound and can be fined up to RM10,000 or face imprisonment of up to two months, or both.

Meanwhile, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) raised the issue to Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon during Parliament on Thursday (Aug 6), asking if smoking was allowed in the House.

She had quoted Standing Order 41(d) on “Behaviour of Members not speaking”.

“A Twitter user raised the issue about Sembrong vaping on Monday when Transport Minister was speaking and Sembrong has apologised on his Twitter.

“I believe it is better for Sembrong to apologise formally in this House,” Wong said.

Rashid, in response, said he took note of the matter and the House would look into it.

