ORDINARY PEOPLE EATING POTATOES – WHILE MUHYIDDIN & CO GORGE ON LOBSTER: BATU MP DEMANDS EXPLANATION FOR EXORBITANT RM6K LUNCH

Batu MP P Prabakaran has demanded an explanation on a lunch believed to have cost more than RM6,000 that was enjoyed by several government MPs recently.

In a press conference in the Parliament lobby this afternoon, Prabakaran alleged that the lavish meal was paid using “ministerial funds” as well as money from a government-linked company (GLC).

“I urge for an explanation from the government whip (Senior Minister Azmin Ali), who does the ministerial and GLC funds belong to?

“This is the rakyat’s money for administering the country and economy.

“In this Covid-19 situation when the people are just eating potatoes, they are eating lobsters,” he said, adding that the food was so abundant that several MPs had to take some home.

According to the alleged receipt, Prabakaran (below) said the Aug 3 meal had cost RM6,525.

The alleged itemised menu included a lobster dish (RM2,785), fried crabs (RM1,950), gulai patin tempoyak (RM980), fried chicken (RM560), mixed vegetables (RM175) as well as ulam and sambal dish (RM75).

He showed the media a photograph of the purported lunch, which included attendees Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Arau MP Shahidan Kassim, Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid and Azmin.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun was also present.

Malaysiakini understands that the meal took place at the Perikatan Nasional backbencher’s office that is headed by Shahidan.

Based on a list seen on a whiteboard in the office, Prabakaran alleged that certain ministries and GLCs had been taking turns to sponsor meals for government MPs during the present Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Spanning 25 days, the ongoing Parliament session began on July 13 and will end on Aug 27.

Prabakaran was accompanied by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng and Lembah Pantai lawmaker Fahmi Fadzil at today’s press conference.

MKINI

