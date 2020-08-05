FACE IT, THEY’RE ALL FROGS – BUT BETTER TO BE A FROG THAN AN MCA COWARD: ‘SABAHANS WILL LOSE OUT IF SEEN ANTAGONISTIC TOWARDS PUTRAJAYA,’ WARNS MCA MAN – EVEN AS EC GETS READY TO ANNOUNCE ELECTION DATES WITHIN THE NEXT 2 WEEKS: SABAHANS NEED TO RELY & TRUST IN THEMSELVES FIRST & FOREMOST – DEFINITELY NOT IN PUTRAJAYA OR THE LIKES OF UMNO & MCA

SANDAKAN: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal should be mindful that the Parti Warisan Sabah-led government was formed through defections in 2018, said MCA central committee member Datuk Chew Kok Woh (pic).

Yet, the two leaders were now taking the “high moral ground” about defections, he said.

“It reeks of hypocrisy because if it was not for the defections of the six Barisan Nasional state assemblymen, who were voted in on Barisan tickets, the Barisan state government would not have collapsed in 2018.

“It was Shafie who lured the six to jump ship, ” he claimed in a statement.

Chew pointed out the irony that the defectors including those from the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) now stood next to Shafie at press conferences to talk about “political frogs when they were the biggest frogs of 2018”.

The Batu Sapi MCA chief said Dr Mahathir was now making allegations about the state assemblymen who quit supporting Shafie to back former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

“Dr Mahathir should ask what is his stand on those who jumped from Barisan to Warisan?

“Dr Mahathir and Shafie gladly welcomed them with open arms then.

“They didn’t say anything about political principles or money politics or that these assemblymen were bought, ” he said.

Chew said the two also didn’t talk about laws to prevent party hopping then.

He urged Sabahans to evaluate the performance of the Warisan state government.

“Sabah depends on the good relationship with the Federal Government.

“It is clear that Sabahans will lose out if we are seen to be antagonistic towards the Federal Government.”

Chew also noted that Dr Mahathir was allegedly implicated in the controversy over Project M or Project IC, the alleged systematic granting of citizenship to foreigners to turn them into voters in 1994 to topple the Parti Bersatu Sabah government.

Preparations for Sabah snap polls to continue, says EC chief

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will continue with its preparations for the Sabah snap polls despite an application for a judicial review calling for the halt of the elections, said its chief Dr Azmi Sharom.

The commission also has no qualms about holding a state election during the Covid-19 pandemic as it intends to take all precautions to ensure safety of the public health, he added.

Although it will be costly, Azmi is confident that the EC will be well prepared for the snap polls, the date of which has yet to be announced.

“The EC must be prepared. The law is unequivocal, once a legislative assembly is dissolved, an election must be held within 60 days – no exceptions.

“We will continue with the preparations even though the judicial review is pending.

“We don’t know what the court decision will be, so we must be prepared, ” said Azmi when contacted.

On Aug 3, an application for a judicial review of the EC’s decision to call the elections was filed at the High Court in Kota Kinabalu.

A lawyer and two businesswomen filed for a judicial review to stop the Sabah state elections in view of the current Covid-19 threat.

Azmi said that as the EC had conducted by-elections during the MCO, the experiences have proven that the EC can handle a state election during the MCO period.

“Certainly it will be more expensive, but we do not have the figures at the moment.

“We have a standard operating procedure which stresses on sanitising, the use of masks, social distancing and health officers on site.

“Thankfully, we were satisfied with our experience in Chini (by-election).

“So, hopefully the SOP will be successfully carried out in Sabah and public health will be given priority, ” said Azmi.

He, however, declined to say when the snap polls will be held.

“It is still early days, so I won’t comment at the moment, ” said Azmi. On July 30, former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal called for a dissolution of the state assembly after facing a coup from the opposition led by Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

On Aug 3, local lawyer Marcel Jude, Margret Binsing from Tambunan and Tessa Romana from Penampang sought a High Court order to quash Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s move to dissolve the state assembly on July 30.

ANN

